The El Dorado baseball team opened the 2019 season with two wins over Rose Hill. The Wildcats took game one by a score of 4-1, and finished off the road sweep with a 10-8 victory in game two.

In game one, El Dorado senior Jarin Koehler started on the mound and delivered three scoreless innings, while giving up just one hit.

After one scoreless inning, El Dorado scored two runs in the top of the second inning. Kaleb Manke reached first on a Rose Hill error to lead off the inning. With two outs, Dravin Fowler singled to score Manke for the first run of the game. During the next at-bat, Fowler stole second base. Fowler also stole third base, and scored easily thanks to an error on the throw to third.

In the next inning, El Dorado freshman Trip Baker led off with a single. Baker advanced to third, and Chase Vetch singled to score Baker and give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead after three innings.

In the fourth inning, El Dorado loaded the bases with one out, but was unable to add to their lead.

El Dorado senior Parker Johnson came in to pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning, and quickly retired the first three Rockets he faced. In the top of the next inning, Quentin Requena hit a sacrifice fly to score Koehler and give the Wildcats a 4-0 advantage. Rose Hill put runners on second and third in the bottom of the inning, but the Wildcat defense was able to get out of the inning while keeping the Rockets off the scoreboard.

In the sixth inning, the Rockets finally got on the scoreboard and threatened to make it a close game. After scoring one run, Rose Hill loaded the bases. El Dorado’s Cody Wittenberg came in to pitch with two outs and the bases loaded, and got a much-needed strikeout to hold the Rockets to one run. In the seventh inning, both teams went three up, three down as the Wildcats were able to hang on for the win in the season-opener.

In game two, El Dorado opened up a big lead, taking a 8-2 advantage. In the final inning, Rose Hill fought back to make it a two-run game at 10-8, but the comeback fell short as the Wildcats were able to complete the sweep and move to 2-0.

El Dorado will travel to Towanda on Thursday to take on the Circle Thunderbirds in a doubleheader with game one scheduled for 4:00 p.m.