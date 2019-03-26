Augusta senior Noah Otsuka signed his letter of intent to attend California Polytechnic State University, where he will compete for the swim team. Otsuka was contacted by the coaches in late October, and visited the campus in November.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to go to California to swim, because California is known for swimming,” explained Otsuka.

“It just seemed like everything fell into place. Their campus is very beautiful and I’m looking forward to the collegiate level of training and swimming and seeing where that takes me in my career.”

Since Augusta High School does not have a swim team, Otsuka gained attention while swimming for his club team— the Andover YMCA All-Stars. The All-Stars compete against other club teams in the area and even travel to other states to compete.

“We really go all over. This past season I’ve been to Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri and all over Kansas for swim meets,” said Otsuka.

Otsuka specializes in the 100m and 200m breaststroke and is also working on sprint events like the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 100m butterfly.

While at Cal Poly, Otsuka will study computer engineering.