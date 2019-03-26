Butler men's basketball coach Bryan Miller has resigned his post, ending his four-year tenure as head coach of the Grizzlies.

Miller spent seven years in total at Butler – three as an assistant and four as head coach. He took Butler to the Region VI semifinals in each of his first two years as head coach winning 19 games in each of those seasons. He finishes with a 68-54 record at Butler, with a 43-48 record in Jayhawk Conference contests.

As an assistant, Miller helped Butler go 29-4 in 2014-15, earning a Jayhawk West Conference title and a spot in the NJCAA National Tournament

Miller's teams were active in the community, from mentoring grade school students in El Dorado and Circle school districts, offering a free basketball clinic in conjunction with the YMCA and visiting retirement homes and delivering flowers at the local hospital on Valentine's Day.

"We appreciate Bryan's efforts and hard work over the past seven years, especially in leading our program over the past four seasons," Athletic Director Todd Carter said. "Butler has a tremendous history and tradition of success in men's basketball and ultimately, our goal is to compete for a championship each season."

A national search for the next Butler men's basketball coach begins immediately.