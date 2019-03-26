The El Dorado softball team was swept by Rose Hill by scores of 14-1 and 10-9 on the road on Monday to start the 2019 season.

The Wildcats committed eight errors, which allowed Rose Hill to score 14 runs in just four innings. Rose Hill finished with 10 hits, while El Dorado had 7. Paiton Haga, a junior transfer from Bluestem High School, drove in the Wildcats’ only run in game one.

In game two, The Rockets took another big lead as the Wildcats trailed by 6 after four innings. El Dorado outscored Rose Hill 8-2 in the final innings to send the game to extra innings with the score tied at 9. Finally, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Rose Hill was able to score the game-winning run and pull out the sweep over the Wildcats.

El Dorado will look to rebound as they travel to Circle High School to take on the Thunderbirds at 4:30 p.m.