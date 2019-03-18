Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday appointed Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority general manager Susan Duffy to the Kansas Corporation Commission.

Duffy will replace former Sen. Jay Emler on the commission.

“My administration is focused on strengthening the KCC’s ability to serve the people of Kansas now and into the future,” Kelly said. “Susan Duffy has the skills and experience to enhance and improve how Kansas provides critical services in energy, telecom, natural resources and transportation.”

Duffy previously served as KCC executive director from 2003 to 2011. She also has state government experience, having served in the Kansas Legislative Fiscal Research Department, the Kansas State Historical Society, the Kansas Department of Revenue and the Division of the Budget.

“I’m honored to be appointed to this important position by Gov. Kelly,” Duffy said. “I look forward to working with the members of the commission to address critical sectors of the Kansas economy.”

As general manager of Topeka Metro, a position she has occupied since August 2012, Duffy is responsible for the management and operation of the city of Topeka transit system. She recently received the Kansas Transit of the Year Award (2018-2019), the Kansas Public Transit Association’s Willie M. Murphy Award (2018) and the South West Transit Association President’s Award.

The KCC regulates several key sectors of the state’s economy, including investor-owned utilities, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and commercial trucking. The commission consists of three members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate for overlapping four-year terms. No more than two members may be of the same political party.