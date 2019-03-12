The Orioles’ season came to an end on Saturday night after falling to the Piper Pirates by a score of 86-53 in the 4A state championship game. Piper put on a showcase as all five starters finished in double figures on their way to the first state title in program history. The Pirates duo of brothers Tyrone and Tamar Bates combined for 41 points. Augusta’s Jaren Jackson capped his impressive state tournament with a 20-point performance. Jackson was named to the 4A All-Tournament Team after scoring 17 points per game during the Orioles’ three games in Salina.

After completing a deep postseason run capped by a state title game appearance, this season will be remembered as one of the best in program history.

The Orioles have made the state title game seven times in program history, and have won two state titles. The last state championship came in 2002, when Augusta head coach Jake Sims was a junior on the Orioles basketball team.

Sims was able to bring his team back to the state title game, this time as a coach. Augusta finished the season with 18 wins— the most by the Orioles since Sims took over as head coach.

“We would have all signed up for this ride day one if given the option. The most fun I’ve had coaching and being around a group of guys. It has been fun watching you all grow the last five months. The lessons gained will serve us for years to come,” said Sims via Twitter following the state championship game.

The Orioles finished the regular season with six losses. All but one of those losses were by six points or fewer. Even at sub-state, the Orioles had to embrace the underdog mentality. Following a first-round sub-state victory over Clearwater, the Orioles would be underdogs, according to seeding, in their next four games.

In the sub-state championship game, the Orioles defeated the No. 1-seeded Abilene Cowboys by 23 points. In the first round of state, they faced the No. 2 seed, Andale— a team they had lost to early in the regular season. The Orioles defeated the Indians by a score of 57-43, and followed that with a 46-40 win over No. 3 Chapman in a nail biter to reach the state title game.