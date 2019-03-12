The Andover Central basketball program has had no shortage of success over the years. The Jaguars have been to four straight semifinals, but had yet to win a state title— until Saturday. As the final seconds ran off the clock, the Jaguars began to celebrate a 58-47 win over Basehor Linwood in the 5A state championship game. Andover Central head coach Jesse Herrmann ran over to celebrate with the student section before the final buzzer sounded and the Jaguars celebrated what they had been working for all season.

“It means everything to me,” said Andover Central senior Easton Leedom.

“[Jesse] Herrmann has had so many good teams come so close, but could never get there. Knowing that it was our team that got him one is something we will always be remembered by.”

After moving up to 5A this year, the Jaguars had a tough road to get to a state title. After advancing through one of the toughest sub-states in Kansas, the Jaguars were given the No. 4 seed at the state tournament. Andover Central defeated Pittsburg in the first round by a score of 78-61. In the semifinals, the Jaguars took down the undefeated, No. 1-seeded Maize Eagles by a score of 74-66.

The state championship was the final battle for the Jaguars.

“The teams we played in our last four games had a total of 10 losses this season combined,” said Herrmann.

”We were battle tested and it showed during the state tournament.”

After a low-scoring first half, Andover Central led 18-12. The Jaguars held Basehor-Linwood to 12 points as the Bobcats finished 4-for-24 from the floor in the first two quarters.

After shooting 16 percent in the first half, the Bobats found some rhythm in the second half, but the Jaguars also stepped up and hung on to a lead throughout the third quarter.

The Jaguars took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter, where they were able to pull away and secure the victory.

Andover Central seniors Braden Belt (20 points) and Easton Leedom (19 points) led the Jaguars in scoring in their final game with the Jaguars. Xavier Bell added 16 points, as the Jaguars’ big three combined for 55 points. All three players eclipsed 1,000 career points this season.

“To win a title you have to have great guard play and we had three of the best guards I have ever coached all on one team,” said Herrmann.

“We also had an entire team that understood their role and played their part in making this team as good as possible. I’m very proud of everyone on our roster for making this happen.”

Easton Leedom scored 70 points in the Jaguars’ three games, including 34 in a win over Maize, and was named the 5A Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Xavier Bell was second in scoring with 69 points. Bell and Braden Belt were also selected to the All-Tournament Team.

From the chants of the student section to the post-game court storming, the support from the students and community was remarkable.

“The support was so amazing,” said Leedom.

“We couldn’t even hear ourselves talk in the game. I wouldn’t trade the people of Andover or our student section for anything.”

For Jesse Herrmann, the state championship was made even sweeter as he was able to share the moment with his son, Ty Herrmann, who is a junior.

“Having my son on the team made a special achievement even better,” explained Herrmann.

“I never got to experience this as a high school player. My daughter [Morgan Herrmann] won one in softball last year and now my son has won one and that makes this dad awfully proud. I am so happy for everyone involved with Andover Central. So many people contributed to this from former players to current players, students, parents, teachers and other coaches. I am thankful to them all for how they have helped bring our school a state basketball championship.”