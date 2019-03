BASEBALL

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Result Sunday

San Diego 11, Kansas City 6

BASKETBALL

College men

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT

Games Wednesday

No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Games Thursday

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

No. 1 Kansas State vs. TCU/OSU winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2, WIBW (580)

No. 2 Texas Tech vs. OU/WVU winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2, KWIC (99.3)

AAC

Late result Saturday

Wichita State 82, Tulane 79

MIAA TOURNAMENT

At Kansas City, Mo.

Results Saturday

No. 2 Washburn 99, No. 6 Pittsburg State 94

No. 1 Northwest Missouri 86, No. 5 Lincoln 68

Championship game Sunday

No. 1 Northwest Missouri 82, No. 2 Washburn 53

MIAA MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP BOX SCORE SUNDAY

NORTHWEST MISSOURI 82, WASHBURN MEN 53

WASHBURN 53 (24-7)

Blake 6-15 0-0 17, Salach 4-7 0-2 8, Martin 1-4 2-2 4, McKee 2-3 0-0 4, Geiman 1-5 0-0 2, Wilson 4-6 0-0 10, Witt 1-1 2-4 4, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, David 0-1 0-0 0, Thorne 0-1 0-0 0, Holmberg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 3-8 53.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI 82 (32-0)

Hudgins 11-17 0-0 27, Witthus 7-12 7-9 25, Bernard 4-10 0-0 8, Hawkins 2-4 2-2 8, Welty 2-5 0-0 6, Finley 1-1 0-0 3, Starzl 1-2 1-2 3, Dougherty 1-3 0-0 2, Rhodes 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 10-13 82.

Halftime — 39-25 Northwest Missouri. 3-Point Goals — Washburn 7-23 (Blake 5-10, Wilson 2-3, Salach 0-1, McKee 0-1, David 0-1, Thorne 0-1, Holmberg 0-1, Lewis 0-2, Geiman 0-3); Northwest Missouri 14-29 (Hudgins 5-7, Witthus 4-7, Hawkins 2-4, Welty 2-5, Finley 1-1, Starzl 0-1, Doughterty 0-1, Bernard 0-3). Fouled Out — none . Rebounds — Washburn 27 (Geiman 6); Northwest Missouri 33 (Bernard 8). Assists — Washburn 14 (Geiman 4); Northwest Missouri 17 (Hudgins 8). Total Fouls — Washburn 14, Northwest Missouri 12. Technicals — none.

College women

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT

At Oklahoma City

Late result Saturday

No. 3 Texas 66, No. 6 TCU 64

Results Sunday

No. 1 Baylor 88, No. 5 Kansas State 60

No. 2 Iowa State 75, No. 3 Texas 69

Championship game Monday

No. 1 Baylor vs. No 2 Iowa State, 8 p.m., FS1

MIAA TOURNAMENT

At Kansas City, Mo.

Late result Saturday

No. 2 Central Missouri 67, No. 3 Lindenwood 61

Championship game Sunday

No. 1 Fort Hays State 63, No. 2 Central Missouri 56

High school

KSHSAA STATE TOURNAMENTS

Results Saturday

CLASS 6A

At Koch Arena, Wichita

BOYS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Blue Valley Northwest 53, Washburn Rural 41

THIRD PLACE

Wichita Southeast 77, SM South 66

GIRLS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Washburn Rural 54, Topeka High 42

THIRD PLACE

Derby 71, Olathe Northest 40

CLASS 5A

At White Auditorium, Emporia

BOYS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Andover Central 58, Basehor-Linwood 47

THIRD PLACE

Maize 68, Carroll 49

GIRLS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Aquinas 59, Blue Valley Southwest 38

THIRD PLACE

KC Schlagle 60, McPherson 54

CLASS 4A

At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina

BOYS

CHAMPIONSHIP

KC Piper 86, Augusta 53

THIRD PLACE

Wichita Trinity 56, Chapman 43

GIRLS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Miege 60, KC Piper 41

THIRD PLACE

Baldwin 52, Nickerson 37

CLASS 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

BOYS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Girard 49, Beloit 45

THIRD PLACE

Perry-Lecompton 57, TMP-Marian 49

GIRLS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Royal Valley 55, Cheney 52 OT

THIRD PLACE

Norton 36, Nemaha Central 33

CLASS 2A

At Gross Memorial Coliseum, Hays

BOYS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ness City 67, Hutchinson Trinity 55

THIRD PLACE

Inman 60, Colgan 56 OT

GIRLS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Garden Plain 47, Sterling 40

THIRD PLACE

Wabaunsee 49, WaKeeney 36

CLASS 1A

At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

BOYS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Central Plains 40, St. John 28

THIRD PLACE

Osborne 49, Caldwell 44

GIRLS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Central Plains 52, Hanover 34

THIRD PLACE

Thunder Ridge 54, Waverly 44