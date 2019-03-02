After back-to-back losing seasons, the Circle boys basketball team came into the 2018-19 season with high hopes after returning the core of last year’s team. The T-Birds felt confident heading into the season after finding some success in summer league tournaments.

The T-Birds were able to carry that momentum into the regular season, where they finished 11-8. After a win over Ulysses in the first round of sub-state, Circle’s season came to an end with a 60-50 loss to 4A No. 3 Trinity in the sub-state championship on Friday night.

“I am very proud of our team and the growth that they made during the season, and the way that they competed until the very end,” said Circle head coach Bo Horyna.

The T-Birds struggled offensively in the first half as they were outscored 31-15 in the first two quarters.

“We dug ourselves a little bit of a whole in the first half by not being as aggressive against their zone and settling for three-point shots,” said Horyna.

“The second half we made an adjustment and were able to get Jude [Warren] the ball in the elbow area and let him go to work.”

Warren scored 16 second-half points, and helped lead the T-Birds’ comeback. Circle clawed their way back and tied the game at 44 with 6 minutes left in the game, but Trinity was able to knock down some clutch shots in the closing minutes and escape with the win.

“They hit some big shots late in the game to keep us from ever getting a lead,” explained Horyna.

“Trinity is a very good team. They have a lot of seniors who have logged a lot of time in varsity games and they are well-coached.”

Five seniors played their final game for the T-Birds on Friday night: Jude Warren, Cole Allison, Ben Chaplin, Ryan Hanneman, and Eric Hollinger.

“We are going to miss our five seniors. They have given us four great years and they have competed year in and year out against some of the top teams in the state,” said Horyna.

The T-Birds finish the season with a record of 12-9. Trinity improves to 20-1 and will be the No. 1 seed at the 4A state tournament in Salina.