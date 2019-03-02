The Augusta girls basketball team lost a heart-breaker at Rose Hill in the first round of sub-state on Thursday night. Back in late January, Augusta defeated Rose Hill by a score of 50-35. The Rockets were able to get revenge when it mattered most and came out on top in a tightly contested first-round matchup by a score of 43-37.

After one quarter, Augusta led 11-8. Both teams traded baskets in the second quarter and Rose Hill was able to cut the Orioles lead to one point at the half.

Augusta managed just six points in the third quarter, and trailed 28-26 heading into the fourth quarter. The score remained close until the final minutes. Augusta was running out of time and began to foul, but Rose Hill knocked down enough free throws to come out on top and advance to the sub-state final.

Maddie Livingston led the Orioles with 14 points. Abbee Rhodes was also in double figures with 11. Jayden Marlnee and Kourtney Divine added 5 points each.

Rose Hill’s Emily Adler scored a game-high 19 points, while Breckynn Myers added 11.

The Orioles finish the season with a record of 11-9.

Rose Hill improves to 13-6 and will travel to Nickerson (16-3) in the sub-state championship on Saturday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m.