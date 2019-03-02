BASKETBALL
Girls high school box scores
Results Friday
ATCHISON COUNTY 44, JEFFERSON NORTH 42
Atchison County;3;13;11;17;—;44
Jefferson North;12;7;7;16;—;42
Atchison County — M. Appel 1 (1) 0-0 3, A. Appel 6 (6) 0-3 18, Ernzen 4 (1) 4-7 13, Beien 3 4-4 10.
Jefferson North — Feldkamp 1 (1) 0-0 3, Vaught 6 (1) 4-5 17, Weishaar 3 (1) 3-5 10, Ki. Schneider 6 0-3 12.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 52, VALLEY HEIGHTS 44
Jackson Heights;5;24;10;16;—;52
Valley Heights;12;5;14;13;—;44
Jackson Heights — White 1 4-6 6, Kennedy0 0-1 0, Dohl 4 (2) 6-6 16, Brey 1 12-14 14, Marlatt 1 1-6 3, T. McMahon 3 2-7 8, Dieckmann 2 1-1 5.
Valley Heights — C. Toerber 1 (1) 3-3 6, Stevenson 3 (2) 0-1 8, M. Vermetten 0 0-4 0, E. Toerber 2 1-3 5, Yungeberg 2 4-5 8, Musil 2 1-2 5, S. Vermetten 4 4-6 12.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 63, HERINGTON 59
Herington;9;19;10;19;—;59
Northern Heights;15;14;14;20;—;63
Herington — Kremeier 5 (2) 3-3 15, Rutschman 4 (3) 4-5 15, Swader 2 0-0 4, Shippy 2 12-15 16, E. Roe 1 1-2 3, C. Roe 2 0-2 4.
Northern Heights — Massey 6 (1) 12-12 25, Davis 3 1-1 7, Hines 1 0-0 2, Dody 2 (2) 3-4 9, Smart 2 7-10 11, Boyce 1 1-2 3, Barnett 3 0-0 6.
WABAUNSEE 52, HILLSBORO 19
Hillsboro;4;11;2;2;—;19
Wabaunsee;13;10;16;13;—;52
Hillsboro — Kleiner 1 0-0 2, Werth 4 1-1 9, Saunders 1 0-0 2, Weisbeck 3 0-0 6.
Wabaunsee — Hutley 1 0-0 2, Schreiner 1 0-2 2, Barber 4 0-0 8, K. Hafenstine 0 1-2 1, A. Hafenstine 0 2-2 2, Lohmyers 2 1-2 5, Oliver 9 4-7 22, Strait 5 0-1 10.
Late results Thursday
BALDWIN 62, ATCHISON 21
Atchison;1;12;4;4;—;21
Baldwin;22;19;16;5;—;62
Atchison — Rawls 0 0-1 0, K. Harris 0 3-6 3, Saunders 3 0-2 6, Ross 3 (2) 2-5 10, Dill 0 2-2 2.
Baldwin — Kurtz 2 2-4 6, Boyle 1 2-2 4, Burnett 3 2-3 8, Toot 2 (1) 0-0 5, Russell 0 1-2 1, Ogle 8 2-4 18, Harvey 1 0-0 2, Swonger 0 0-1 0, Frost 3 (3) 2-2 11, Morgan 2 (1) 0-2 5, Gere 0 0-3 0, Ellis 0 2-2 2.
BELOIT ST. JOHN'S 40, BURLINGAME 27
Burlingame;7;9;2;9;—;27
Beloit-St. John's;14;6;11;9;—;40
Burlingame — Punches 2 (1) 4-5 9, Quaney 1 0-0 2, Winters 2 (1) 0-0 5, Giffin 1 0-0 2, Lewis 1 (1) 2-2 5, Masters 2 0-0 4.
Beloit-St. John's — E. Eilert 4 1-2 9, Dubbert 6 (1) 3-3 16, Brummer 0 1-2 1, K. Eilert 6 (1) 1-3 14.
BURLINGTON 64, OSAGE CITY 33
Osage City;7;13;9;4;—;33
Burlington;14;19;18;13;—;64
Osage City — H. Serna 3 (1) 4-4 11, Sage 1 2-2 4, Kirkpatrick 6 (2) 2-8 16, Kerns 0 2-3 2.
Burlington — Gilman 2 (1) 2-2 7, Sloyer 2 2-3 6, Thorp 1 0-0 2, Young 7 (3) 1-2 18, A. Doebele 7 3-7 17, Kuhlmann 5 2-2 12, K. Caldwell 1 0-0 2.
FRANKFORT 39, CENTRALIA 36
Frankfort;10;5;8;16;—;39
Centralia;8;15;4;9;—;36
Frankfort — Tommer 3 0-1 6, Shirley 4 (4) 0-0 12, Broxterman 3 (1) 1-5 8, Ebert 4 (1) 2-2 11, Brandt 0 2-3 2.
Centralia — Koch 3 0-0 6, Kramer 3 (1) 0-0 7, Deters 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 (1) 0-0 3, Lueger 3 2-3 8, Elliott 4 (2) 0-0 10.
JEFFERSON WEST 53, KC WARD 43
KC Ward;11;8;13;11;—;43
Jefferson West;20;10;8;15;—;53
KC Ward — Frayre-Delgado 3 (2) 0-0 8, Lopez 2 (1) 0-0 5, Otero 1 1-2 3, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Rosales 9 (2) 3-5 23, Gonzalez 0 2-5 2.
Jefferson West — Roenne 0 1-2 1, Kahler 5 0-2 10, Kr. Biltoft 2 (2) 1-3 7, Holthaus 2 2-2 6, Roenne 1 0-0 2, J. Negonsott 0 4-4 4, A. Negonsott 6 (1) 4-4 17, Ki. Biltoft 3 0-1 6.
MARYSVILLE 45, PLEASANT RIDGE 43
Marysville;13;13;5;14;—;45
Pleasant Ridge;10;10;11;12;—;43
Marysville — Ev. Peschel 1 0-0 2, L. Franco 1 (1) 2-4 5, Em. Peschel 2 0-0 4, N. Franco 1 8-9 10, Bartels 6 1-3 13, Roever 3 (3) 0-0 9, Dressman 0 2-2 2.
Pleasant Ridge — Watkins 0 4-6 4, Heim 3 4-5 10, Nutsch 5 3-4 13, Herbig 2 0-0 4, Miller 5 2-3 12.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 61, SABETHA 36
Sabetha;11;6;6;13;—;36
Nemaha Central;11;4;20;26;—;61
Sabetha — Hughes 0 2-2 2, McAfee 2 1-2 5, Krebs 4 (1) 2-3 11, Argabright 1 (1) 2-2 5, Wertenberger 0 2-2 2, Schumann 2 0-0 4, Payne 3 1-2 7, Renyer 0 0-2 0.
Nemaha Central — Macke 0 6-6 6, Larkin 0 6-8 6, Hammes 3 (1) 1-4 8, Bass 0 2-2 2, Kramer 2 10-11 14, Elder 3 0-0 6, Lortscher 3 (3) 0-0 9, Dalinghaus 2 6-6 10.
OLPE 58, SEDAN 12
Sedan;3;0;5;4;—;12
Olpe;22;11;16;9;—;58
Sedan — Williams 3 (2) 1-2 9, Thorne 0 0-2 0, Signer 0 1-2 1, Smilko 0 2-2 2.
Olpe — Smith 1 1-2 3, McDougald 0 1-4 1, Davis 5 (3) 0-0 13, Heins 3 0-0 6, Bishop 2 (1) 1-1 6, Fisher 0 1-2 1, Miller 8 6-6 22, Sleezer 3 0-0 6.
RILEY COUNTY 49, BELOIT 32
Riley County;12;8;10;19;—;49
Beloit;7;3;12;10;—;32
Riley County — Thomson 3 (2) 4-6 12, Vargo 4 (2) 2-2 12, Brummett 2 5-9 9, Oliver 3 (3) 0-0 9, Wagner 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kulp 0 2-2 2, Burton 1 0-0 2.
Beloit — Barrett 2 (1) 4-4 9, Schroeder 2 (1) 0-0 5, Meier 2 (1) 0-0 5, Larson 1 3-4 5, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Cooper 1 0-0 2, Mihm 1 0-0 2.
ROYAL VALLEY 61, WELLSVILLE 48
Royal Valley;22;14;12;13;—;61
Wellsville;11;14;12;11;—;48
Royal Valley — Albright 1 0-0 2, Ma. Irving 7 (4) 0-0 18, W. Irving 4 1-2 9, Thomas 4 (2) 3-3 13, Broxterman 8 3-3 19.
Wellsville — Showalter 3 3-3 9, Newhouse 4 (3) 3-4 14, Aamold 6 (4) 0-4 16, McCoy 3 (3) 0-0 9.
RURAL VISTA 64, SOUTHERN CLOUD 29
Southern Cloud;10;6;7;6;—;29
Rural Vista;20;15;17;12;—;64
Southern Cloud — Cooper 2 (1) 0-0 5, Stein 1 2-3 4, Cool 3 2-2 8, McMillan 2 (1) 1-2 6, Liby 3 0-0 6.
Rural Vista — Barten 4 (1) 0-0 9, Campuzano 8 (6) 3-4 25, H. Brockmeier 2 0-0 4, Riedy 5 (1) 3-5 14, Sanford 3 (1) 0-0 7, Jacobson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-0 2.
WAVERLY 33, CHASE COUNTY 29
Waverly;10;11;3;9;—;33
Chase County;10;3;14;2;—;29
Waverly — L. McWilliams 5 (2) 0-1 12, S. McWilliams 1 0-0 2, Foster 4 (1) 4-4 13, Vogts 0 1-2 1, Patterson 0 1-3 1, Romig 2 0-0 4.
Chase County — Eidman 2 0-1 4, Vandegrift 3 (3) 2-3 11, Higgs 2 (1) 1-2 6, B. Schroer 2 3-4 7, K. Schroer 0 1-2 1.
Boys high school box scores
Results Friday
AUGUSTA 68, ABILENE 45
Augusta;15;10;15;28;—;68
Abilene;11;11;12;11;—;45
Augusta — Allenhofen 3 4-4 10, Jackson 6 (3) 3-3 18, Burton 6 (1) 5-7 18, Clausing 0 2-4 2, Wilcox 2 0-0 4, Andrews 1 4-6 6, Davidson 4 2-4 10.
Abilene — Davis 2 (1) 0-0 5, Barbieri 3 (1) 1-4 8, Beetch 6 0-0 12, Mayden 2 (1) 4-6 9, Becker 1 3-4 5, Boyd 3 0-0 6.
BELOIT 60, ST. MARYS 58 2OT
St. Marys;18;10;17;11;11;2;—;58
Beloit;15;10;11;20;11;4;—;60
St. Marys — Hurla 4 (3) 1-2 12, Moylan 1 (1) 2-2 5, Holz 2 0-2 4, Schindler 2 1-3 5, Rieschick 4 (2) 0-0 10, Ewing 2 0-1 4, Schoemann 2 1-1 5, Lee 6 1-1 13.
Beloit — Cox 2 (2) 2-2 8, Palen 7 (3) 1-2 18, Smith 1 (1) 4-4 7, Gray 1 (1) 0-0 3, Budke 4 (1) 0-1 9, Eilert 1 (1) 0-0 3, Mason 2 0-2 4, Thompson 2 0-0 4, Chandler 2 0-1 4.
BV-RANDOLPH 68, BELOIT-ST. JOHN'S 50
BV-Randolph;19;18;17;14;—;68
Beloit-St. John's;11;19;2;18;—;50
Blue Valley-Randolph — Duncan 1 (1) 2-2 5, Bylkas 2 (2) 0-0 6, Peter 8 (2) 6-6 24, Montgomery 5 4-4 14, Brockman 2 (2) 1-2 7, Clark 0 1-2 1, Wichman 0 0-2 0, Barr 5 1-2 11.
Beloit-St. John's — Dameron 1 (1) 0-0 3, Dubbert 0 4-6 4, Henke 0 2-4 2, Palen 5 5-8 15, Perez 0 0-1 0, Bates 5 (4) 4-6 18, Schmitt 4 0-0 8.
BURLINGAME 52, CENTRALIA 49
Burlingame;10;15;12;15;—;52
Centralia;16;13;7;13;—;49
Burlingame — Giffin 8 (2) 5-12 23, Lewis 6 (1) 0-0 13, Greenwood 3 0-1 6, Kline 1 4-4 6, Quaney 1 1-2 3, Briggs 0 1-2 1.
Centralia — Steinlage 7 (1) 3-8 18, K. Haverkamp 3 (1) 4-10 11, Haufler 3 (1) 0-0 7, Arnold 1 (1) 3-4 6, Quigley 1 3-3 5, VanDorn 1 0-0 2.
BURLINGTON 65, ERIE 52
Erie;16;5;16;15;—;52
Burlington;14;17;13;21;—;65
Erie — Vail 7 (4) 4-4 22, Myers 2 1-3 5, Lehman 0 5-6 5, Gard 6 (1) 3-4 16, Pasquarelli 2 0-0 4.
Burlington — Bahr 1 2-2 4, Brown 1 (1) 2-2 5, Nordstedt 12 7-12 31, Beyer 0 1-3 1, Watkins 5 4-6 14, Hess 4 (1) 1-2 10.
CALDWELL 52, MADISON 24
Madison;9;8;1;6;—;24
Caldwell;20;8;12;12;—;52
Madison — Harrison 4 (3) 2-2 13, Wolgram 1 (1) 0-0 3, Dr. Stutesman 0 2-6 2, Watts 1 0-0 2, Bro. Rayburn 1 0-0 2, Engle 1 0-0 2.
Caldwell — Volavka 5 0-0 10, Noyes 3 (1) 0-0 7, Risley 6 3-3 15, Brown 0 0-1 0, Rice 6 (1) 0-0 13, Schmidt 4 1-4 5, Ward 0 0-2 0.
CHAPMAN 29, NICKERSON 28
Nickerson;8;6;9;5;—;28
Chapman;3;8;9;9;—;29
Nickerson — Schrag 4 4-6 12, Carpenter 0 0-1 0, Jones 5 (2) 0-0 12, McDonald 1 2-3 4.
Chapman — Colston 1 (1) 0-1 3, Jackson 4 3-8 11, E. Riegel 1 (1) 0-0 3, Wasylk 1 3-4 5, N. Riegel 0 0-1 0, Lovett 2 1-2 5, Stroud 1 0-0 2.
EUREKA 49, OSAGE CITY 41
Osage City;2;10;10;19;—;41
Eureka;13;10;11;15;—;49
Osage City — Plinsky 0 3-4 3, Crawford 0 0-1 0, Shaffer 2 3-3 7, Fort 2 4-8 8, Williams 2 2-2 6, Orender 6 (2) 3-4 17.
Eureka — Koehler 4 (2) 0-0 10, Phelan 1 0-2 2, Mead 2 (1) 2-6 7, Valentine 6 2-2 14, Zimmers 0 6-6 6, Criswell 5 0-0 10.
HANOVER 71, ROCK HILLS 26
Rock Hills;6;5;10;5;—;26
Hanover;19;24;21;7;—;71
Rock Hills — Eilert 1 (1) 0-0 3, McDougald 1 4-4 6, Gillett 4 (1) 2-4 11, Mohler 1 1-2 3, Higer 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Hanover — Sedlacek 1 (1) 2-2 5, Cohorst 3 (3) 0-0 9, Stallbaumer 7 (1) 0-1 15, C. Jueneman 1 1-2 3, Atkins 7 0-1 14, Peters 4 4-7 12, C. Bruna 1 1-2 3, Pralle 2 0-1 4, Scheele 2 0-1 4, J. Jueneman 1 0-0 2, E. Jueneman 0 0-2 0.
LEBO 71, VALLEY FALLS 69
Valley Falls;17;14;19;19;—;69
Lebo;21;22;10;18;—;71
Valley Falls — Lockhart 3 4-6 10, Jepson 0 0-1 0, Montgomery 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hawk 3 0-0 6, Delong 6 (4) 0-0 16, Haag 1 1-2 3, Aspinwall 11 4-5 26, Gatzemeyer 2 (1) 0-0 5.
Lebo — Peek 3 2-7 8, Konrade 3 0-0 6, Reese 1 4-6 6, McEwen 7 (2) 11-13 27, Bailey 4 92) 4-6 14, Ott 3 0-0 6, Ferguson 2 0-0 4.
MAUR HILL 49, HIAWATHA 45 OT
Hiawatha;14;10;5;12;4;—;45
Maur Hill;10;9;8;14;8;—;49
Hiawatha — Moreno 3 2-5 8, Brockhoff 5 (1) 2-6 13, Lierz 0 4-5 4, Meyer 5 (4) 0-0 14, Lillie 1 0-0 2, Issac 0 2-2 2, Pavlish 1 0-0 2.
Maur Hill — Vowels 1 1-2 3, Z. Schwinn 0 4-5 4, Mispagle 1 1-2 3, Kocour 2 6-7 10, Caudle 6 4-5 16, Siebenmorgen 3 6-7 12, Coder 0 1-2 1.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 64, SABETHA 38
Nemaha Central;18;19;15;12;—;64
Sabetha;5;13;12;8;—;38
Nemaha Central — Schmelzle 2 3-4 7, Kramer 10 (1) 0-3 21, Stallbaumer 1 0-0 2, Baumgartner 3 2-2 8, K. Beck 2 0-0 4, M. Beck 1 1-2 3, Leonard 2 (2) 3-4 9, Uphaus 2 0-2 4, A. Gerety 2 (2) 0-0 6.
Sabetha — Stapleton 2 (1) 1-1 6, Cox 1 1-3 3, Funk 1 1-2 3, Burger 5 4-7 14, Garber 4 (2) 0-0 10, Gruber 1 0-0 2.
OLPE 45, CEDAR VALE-DEXTER 34
Cedar Vale-Dexter;10;6;13;5;—;34
Oloe;13;13;10;9;—;45
Cedar Vale-Dexter — Catlin 4 (4) 1-2 13, Criss 2 0-0 4, Henderson 2 (1) 5-5 10, Fossum 1 0-0 2, Myers 1 0-0 2, Helphingstine 0 1-2 1, Snyder 1 0-0 2.
Olpe — Barnard 2 (2) 1-4 7, D. Redeker 0 1-2 1, Ca. Hoelting 9 (6) 7-10 31, Co. Hoelting 1 3-6 5, Robert 0 1-2 1, D. Hoelting 0 0-1 0.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 57, WELLSVILLE 44
Wellsville;6;11;14;13;—;44
Perry-Lecompton;14;11;14;18;—;57
Wellsville — Dwyer 8 3-4 19, Aamold 1 (1) 2-2 5, Vancd 4 4-8 12, Showalter 4 0-0 8.
Perry-Lecompton — Morgison 3 (1) 2-2 9, Williams 2 0-0 4, Mallonee 6 1-2 13, Logan 0 2-2 2, Anderson 8 0-3 16, Farmer 5 34- 13.
RILEY COUNTY 57, COUNCIL GROVE 42
Council Grove;2;6;18;16;—;42
Riley County;9;13;13;22;—;57
Council Grove — Hula 3 2-4 8, Birzer 2 (2) 2-4 8, Marshall 3 (1) 0-0 7, Bieling 1 (1) 0-2 3, King 7 2-4 16.
Riley County — Jackson 5 (5) 0-0 15, Kulp 0 1-2 1, C. Holle 3 (1) 2-2 9, A. Holle 1 0-0 2, Fleshman 1 0-0 2, Allen 1 0-0 2, G. Harmison 3 4-6 10, Earhart 3 5-6 11, Uphoff 1 (1) 0-0 3, T. Harmison 1 0-0 2.
SILVER LAKE 86, SANTA FE TRAIL 75 2OT
Silver Lake;12;18;17;17;4;18;—;86
Santa Fe Trail;14;13;18;19;4;7;—;75
Silver Lake — Byrne 16 11-16 43, Kaniper 1 0-0 2, Calderwood 2 1-1 5, Koelzer 1 0-0 2, Moore 5 (1) 3-3 14, Hay 4 (3) 2-2 13, Heiman 3 (1) 0-0 7.
Santa Fe Trail — Decker 5 (4) 2-2 16, Berckefeldt 4 (1) 4-5 13, Spoonemore 1 0-0 2, Herren 2 (2) 1-2 7, Long 10 (5) 4-4 29, Dunnaway 1 6-6 8.
Late results Thursday
KC SCHLAGLE 66, EMPORIA 63
Emporia;10;13;14;26;—;63
KC Schlagle;14;11;17;24;—;66
Emporia — S. Stewart 4 0-0 8, Hout 7 1-6 15, J. Stewart 6 6-8 18, Baumgardner 2 3-6 7, McCullough 4 (2) 0-0 10, Douglas 1 (1) 0-0 3, Pauls 0 2-2 2.
KC Schlagle — Taylor 0 2-2 2, Brewer 6 (1) 4-6 17, Sipple 3 2-4 8, Parker 5 2-5 12, Gilmore 1 1-3 3, Cannon 5 (2) 0-2 12, Richardson 4 4-5 12.
MARANATHA 76, LYNDON 41
Maranatha;32;18;22;4;—;76
Lyndon;10;11;9;11;—;41
Maranatha — Martin 1 0-0 2, Robinette 3 (1) 0-0 7, Holland 4 (1) 0-0 9, West 3 3-4 9, Utech 5 (4) 0-0 14, Burdette 6 (4) 0-0 16, Fortin 1 (1) 0-0 3, Friesen 7 2-6 16.
Lyndon — Detwiler 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 (1) 1-1 6, Kitselman 10 (6) 0-0 26, Massey 3 (1) 0-0 7, Brooker 0 0-1 0.
MISSION VALLEY 61, NORTHERN HEIGHTS 50
Northern Heights;12;12;14;12;—;50
Mission Valley;12;15;15;19;—;61
Northern Heights — Heins 2 (2) 0-0 6, Yu 1 (1) 0-0 3, Waters 1 (1) 0-1 3, Heiman 8 (3) 4-4 23, Preisner 6 1-2 13, Arb 1 0-0 2.
Mission Valley — Myers 4 1-2 9, Hittle 5 (1) 9-10 20, Benortham 1 1-2 3, Parks 1 3-4 5, Daw. Logan 2 (1) 0-0 5, Blythe 4 3-5 11, Day. Logan 2 2-2 6.
REPUBLIC COUNTY 57, VALLEY HEIGHTS 49
Republic County;15;13;12;17;—;57
Valley Heights;19;14;2;14;—;49
Republic County — Callaway 2 (2) 0-1 6, Fischer 1 3-4 5, Parde 4 (2) 4-5 14, Nutsch 5 (1) 2-4 13, Lapo 2 2-2 6, Aurand 6 1-2 13.
Valley Heights — Beardsley 4 (2) 0-2 10, Martin 6 (3) 0-2 15, O'Toole 4 (4) 0-0 12, Haines 0 2-2 2, Yungeberg 2 0-2 4, Kenworthy 2 2-3 6.
SEABURY 65, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 54
Central Heights;16;13;11;14;—;54
Seabury;16;16;21;12;—;65
Central Heights — Sommer 6 (3) 4-4 19, Cubit 1 (1) 2-4 5, Cannady 5 (3) 0-0 13, Meyer 2 0-0 4, Beers 5 1-2 11, Bowker 0 2-2 2.
Seabury — Jones 6 (2) 2-3 11, Ramirez 3 (2) 0-0 8, Bayliss 0 1-3 1, Bloch 9 5-6 23, Branch 6 3-3 15, Hornberger 1 0-1 2.