BETHANY, OK—The Central Christian College of Kansas softball team finally had the chance to get back out on the field after the recent winter weather had forced them to postpone a few games. But the wait was worth it as the Lady Tigers split a four game series with Southwestern Christian University to pick up their first two Sooner Athletic Conference victories of the 2019 season.

The Tigers took game one of the series on Thursday afternoon by the score of 7-4. Sophomore Cheyann Sales was the starting pitcher for the Tigers and pitched an outstanding game, going the whole seven innings while giving up just four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters. Sales took advantage of an outstanding defensive performance by her team, as the Tigers would finish the game with zero errors. The Tigers would jump out to the lead thanks to a two-run home run by Cassidy Pitts in the first inning, which put the Tigers up 3-0. The Tigers added a run in the third inning, and then two more in the fifth thanks to a two-run triple by Ashton Nelson. The Eagles were able to score their first run in the bottom of the third inning, and then threatened to make some noise in the sixth inning. They would put up three runs in the inning thanks to a triple and a two-run home run, but Sales would recover nicely and set down the final five batters in the game for the Eagles.

Game two started off looking good for the Tigers, as Cassidy Pitts would hit her second home run on the day, this time it was the inside-the-park variation with nobody on base to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, the SCU bats came to play in game two, as they would go on to score 10 unanswered runs in the next three innings. The Tigers' defense also couldn't repeat their sterling performance from game one, as three costly errors would lead to multiple scores for the Eagles. The Tigers would pick up 2 runs in the top of the fifth, but the Eagles would score another run in the bottom of the inning to reach the run rule at 11-3 after five innings.

On Friday afternoon, the Tigers were back to their high scoring ways, as they jumped out to an early 8-1 lead over the Eagles in game three. Lakota Wolf started on the rubber for the Tigers for the second-straight game, but this time she was able to work with a big lead given to her by the Tiger bats. She would go all seven innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and zero walks while striking out two. The Eagles would try to climb back into the game, but the Tigers were able to hold them off despite another three error showing by the defense. The Tigers win game three 10-5.

The final game of the series was the closest one of them all. Cheyann Sales was back on the rubber for the Tigers, but she couldn't repeat her game one outing, giving up 10 runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and two walks without any strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. The Tiger defense continued to struggle, tacking on five more errors to their series total. But despite all of this, the Tigers were almost able to pull out the win through their offense. The Eagles led 3-1 after the first inning, but the Tigers came back with two more runs in the second inning and three more in the fourth and the fifth, to take the 9-5 lead over the Eagles, but a big sixth inning by the Eagles saw them put up five runs on the board to take a 10-9 lead. In the top of the seventh, the Tigers retook the lead with two more runs at 11-10. The Eagles would tie it up in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single, and then would walk off with the win after a missed catch in center field would send the winning run home for the Eagles 12-11.

With all the runs the Tigers scored over the series, there were many great offensive performances. But once again, freshman catcher Cassidy Pitts stood out, with 3 home runs in the series and she was intentionally walked seven times by the Eagles.

The Tigers will be back in action this next weekend, March 8-9, as they will participate in the McPherson College Softball Tournament. Game times and opponents will be announced early next week.