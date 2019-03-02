The No. 2 state-ranked Andover Central jaguars rolled past Great Bend at home on Thursday night, advancing to the sub-state championship game with a 68-26 victory. The Jaguars dominated from start to finish and finished the game with 10 three-pointers. After one quarter, Central was already up by double digits. After a 14-0 run in the second quarter, the Jaguars led 40-16 at halftime.

Central continued to roll in the second half, as the Jaguars held the Panthers scoreless in the final quarter to cap off their dominant first-round victory.

Central seniors Easton Leedom and Braden Belt combined for 46 points. Leedom led the Jaguars with 24 points, while Belt finished with 22. Xavier Bell added 11 points.

Great Bend’s season ends with a record of 8-13. Andover Central improves to 18-2 and will host Maize South (15-5) on Saturday, March 2 with a trip to the 5A state tournament on the line.

The Jaguars are 2-0 against Maize South this season. In the season-opener on Dec. 1, Central defeated the Mavericks on the road by a score of 72-62. On February 12, the Jaguars beat Maize South at home by a score of 70-66.