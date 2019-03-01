The Circle boys basketball team advanced to the sub-state championship with a thrilling 78-72 victory over Ulysses on Wednesday night at Circle High School.

Circle came out shooting lights out from beyond the arc. T-Bird junior Matt Hromek knocked down two threes from the top of the key to give Circle a 6-0 lead, which quickly increased to 13-0. Circle continued to shoot the ball at a high percentage and jumped out to a 25-10 lead after one quarter. In the second quarter, Circle looked like a different team, as they managed to score just six points, compared to their 25 in the previous quarter. The Ulysses zone defense created problems for the T-Birds and led to turnovers and points for the Tigers. Ulysses was able to cut the Circle lead to two going into halftime, as they outscored the T-Birds 19-6 in the second quarter.

Ulysses scored the first six points of the second half, and jumped out to a 35-31 lead early in the third quarter. Both teams traded baskets for the remainder of the third quarter. The second half featured many lead changes, but the game remained close.

With about one minute remaining in the game, Ulysses led by a score of 69-67. Hromek pulled up for a shot just a couple feet from the logo at half court and drilled it, giving Circle a 70-69 advantage.

On the next Ulysses possession, Circle was able to block the shot and come up with the loose ball. The T-Birds put the nail in the coffin by going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win.

Jude Warren led the T-Birds with 29 points. Matt Hromek knocked down seven threes and finished with 23 points.

Circle will travel to Trinity (18-1) on Friday to take on the No. 1-seeded Knights at 7 p.m.