Fortunately for the Dodge City Red Demons, Christianna Carr is not walking through the door when the Red Demons take on the Manhattan Indians in the teams’ opening sub-state playoff game Thursday night. Or, if she does, it’ll only be as a fan, not as a player.

Unfortunately for the Red Demons, the Indians are still good.

Carr, who is now a freshman on Kansas State’s women’s basketball team and is averaging 9 points per game this season, had a game-high 15 the last time the two teams played, back on Dec. 8, 2017.

The Indians won that game 62-30 after outscoring the Red Demons 22-4 in the first quarter. Their bench outscored the Red Demon’s 17-3, but their starters outscored the Red Demons’ 45-27. They also turned Dodge City’s 24 turnovers into 28 points, while Dodge City was able to score 7 points off Manhattan’s 13 turnovers.

Last week, in the Red Demons’ season finale against Hays last week, the Red Demons scored 9 points off 13 Indians’ turnovers, while the Indians scored 29 points off Dodge City’s 24 turnovers.

That’s a trend the Red Demons will desperately need to prevent from happening again when they host the Indians Thursday night.

Manhattan enters the game at 13-6 overall and the No. 6 seed in the 6A West bracket, while Dodge City, at 8-11 overall, enters as the No. 11 seed.

Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Manhattan High School.