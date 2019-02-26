El Dorado senior Braden Morgan wrapped up his senior season with a dominant performance at the 4A state wrestling tournament on Saturday in Salina. Morgan earned his second straight state championship as he rolled though the 220 bracket with ease, defeating each of his first three opponents via pin in the first round. In the finals, Morgan won by technical fall (15-0) over Zachery Ferris of Chapman early in the second round (2:34).

Last season, Morgan overcame a knee injury and took home his first career state championship in the 195 bracket. The last Wildcat wrestler to win back-to-back state titles was Wesley Reynolds (1999-2000), who is now the Wildcats’ head coach. Since the start of his high school career, Morgan has had his sights set on multiple state championships.

“I came in as a freshman and I made a promise that after I left, his run as the only two-timer would be over,” said Morgan.

“I kept my promise. That’s what motivated me. I wouldn’t be where I am without my three coaches. They made me the wrestler I am, and I owe it all to them.”

The Wildcats have earned four individual state titles over the last three seasons.

“It means a lot… Just to be a part of the program and to be helping out,” said El Dorado head coach Wesley Reynolds.

“Having the success we’ve had has been unbelievable. The support we’ve had though the town, the parents, and everyone who follows us. To have as many state champs as we’ve had here lately, its been an awesome run.”

The Wildcats finished with a team score of 46.5 and finished 15th in the final standings.

El Dorado junior Kai Wernli (160) also earned a state medal with a sixth-place finish. Wernli won his opening-round match over Chase Pywell of Lindsborg by a score of 7-6. In the quarterfinals, Wernli lost a heartbreaker to Pratt’s Jadon Koehler in the final seconds. Wernli bounced back and picked up two straight wins over Steele Morin of Winfield and Will Jameson of Frontenac in the consolation bracket. In the fifth-place match, Marysville’s Noah Ackerman defeated Wernli, 5-3.

“That back side of the bracket was full of great kids,” said Reynolds.

“Our goal from the beginning with him was to get a medal. We accomplished our goal, now we can set our goal a little bit higher for next year.”

Collin Smith can be reached at csmith@butlercountytimesgazette.com Follow him on Twitter.com @collinBCTG