The El Dorado boys bowling team placed third at the 5-1A regional at Flint Hills Lanes in Emporia. With a third-place finish at regionals, the Wildcats will head to the 5-1A state championship tournament at Northrock Lanes in Wichita on Thursday, Feb. 28.

The Wildcats were led by Mahlon Hart, who finished third overall with a series score of 603. Braxton Taylor finished two spots back at fifth with a score of 595. Forrest Parker also finished in the top-10 at seventh with a score of 577.

The Augusta boys team sent two athletes to the state tournament. Seniors JC Roberts and Grant Scrivner placed 15th and 16th, respectively. Roberts finished with a series score of 535, just one point ahead of his teammate, as Scrivner finished with 534.

On the girls side, the Orioles finished with two more state qualifiers. Augusta freshman Kassidy Miller placed ninth with a score of 544. Sarai Alvarado, a sophomore, also qualified for the Orioles with a 15th-place finish and a score of 511.

Circle’s Kaelin Tabor also qualified for state with a placed 10th-place finish and a score of 525.