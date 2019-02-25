The Augusta boys basketball team picked up some momentum heading into sub-state with a dominant 66-32 win over Winfield at home on Thursday.

The Orioles were coming off of two consecutive losses for the first time all season, but bounced back with a win on senior night to end the regular season with a record of 14-6.

Augusta was in command from the beginning as they outscored the Vikings 26-5 in the first quarter. Augusta’s defense was impressive in the second quarter as well, allowing just four points as the Orioles took a 43-9 lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the second half, Winfield outscored Augusta 23-21, but the damage had already been done and the Orioles cruised to a 34-point victory.

Ten different Orioles scored on Thursday night, including all four senior: Zac Burton, Blake Altenhofen, Corbin Parker, and Cole Johnson.

Zac Burton led all players with 22 points. Jaren Jackson was also in double figures with 11.

Winfield falls to 1-18 and will travel to El Dorado for a 4A sub-state play-in game on Monday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Augusta will host Clearwater (8-11) on Wednesday in the first round of sub-state at Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

