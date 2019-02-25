Augusta senior Maddie Livingston decided to stay close to home as she signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Butler Community College.

“I felt welcomed by the entire coaching staff from day one,” said Livingston.

“The excitement and hunger they’re striving for really drove my decision. Plus, I get to stay home for another two years.”

After spending four years with the Augusta girls basketball program, Livingston believes that her teammates and coaches, as well as her competition, have prepared her for the next level.

“I think the competition is what helped me the most. Our league is filled with state-ranked teams every year. Our schedule has been, in my belief, one of the toughest in 4A. Also, my teammates and coaches have pushed and supported me since the beginning of freshman year.”

Livingston will be joining a successful program at Butler. The Grizzlies are currently 24-4 and are ranked No. 25 in the NJCAA.