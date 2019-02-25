The Augusta girls basketball team finished the regular season with a 33-25 victory over Winfield on senior night.

The Orioles held Winfield to just 12 first-half points and went into the half with a 25-12 lead. The Orioles defense continued to stifle the Vikings offense in the second half. Despite struggling offensively in the second half, the Orioles were able to pull out a 33-25 win to wrap up the regular season.

Six Augusta seniors were recognized at the senior night ceremony: Jayden Marlnee, Abbee Rhodes, Maddie Livingston, Kourtney Divine, Nataleigh Cantu, and Raine Harman.

Marlnee and Rhodes led the Orioles with 10 points each. Livingston added nine.

Augusta improves to 12-8 overall, but could not improve their post-season seeding since the sub-state brackets are already set. The Orioles will travel to Rose Hill (12-6) on Thursday, Feb. 28 for the first round of sub-state.