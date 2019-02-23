CLASS 1A REGIONALS
Games Friday
BOYS
At Argonia
Caldwell 51, Norwich 23
Wichita Classical 53, Udall 41
At Chetopa
Cedar Vale-Dexter 52, Central-Burden 20
St. Paul 49, Sedan 41
At Moundridge
Berean Academy 57, Chase County 39
Moundridge 42, Elyria Christian 41
At Olpe
Olpe 56, Southern Coffey 45
Madison 57, Waverly 56
At Lebo
Burlingame 40, Centre 31
Lebo 44, Rural Vista 41
At Onaga
Valley Falls 62, Wetmore 32
Centralia 64, Axtell 55
At Solomon
Beloit-St. John's 62, Solomon 43
Rock Hills 44, Southern Cloud 39
At Washington County
Hanover 79, Clifton-Clyde 48
Blue Valley-Randolph 59, Washington County 55
At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)
Sharon Springs 66, Tribune 54
Quinter 57, Dighton 44
At Hill City
Osborne 71, Logan 52
Stockton 71, Lakeside 47
At Rexford (Golden Plains)
Northern Valley 64, Atwood 55
St. Francis 52, Triplains-Brewster 41
At Sylvan-Lucas
Central Plains 63, Victoria 18
Sylvan-Lucas 50, Wilson 43
At Coldwater (South Central)
South Central 65, Kiowa County 50
Attica 60, Ashland 51
At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)
Macksville 69, Deerfield 46
Hodgeman County 59, Pawnee Heights 48
At Little River
St. John 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 25
Little River 65, Stafford 48
At Montezuma (South Gray)
South Gray 84, Fowler 36
Minneola 55, Moscow 46
Saturday's championships
At Argonia
B: Caldwell vs. Wichita Classical
G: Argonia vs. Caldwell
At Chetopa
B: Cedar Vale-Dexter vs. St. Paul
G: St. Paul vs. Sedan
At Moundridge
B: Berean Academy vs. Moundridge
G: Chase County vs. Berean Academy
At Olpe
B: Olpe vs. Madison
G: Olpe vs. Waverly
At Lebo
B: Burlingame vs. Lebo
G: Rural Vista vs. Burlingame
At Onaga
B: Valley Falls vs. Centralia
G: Centralia vs. Doniphan West
At Solomon
B: Beloit-St. John's vs. Rock Hills
G: Beloit-St. John's vs. Southern Cloud
At Washington County
B: Hanover vs. BV-Randolph
G: Frankfort vs. Hanover
At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)
B: Sharon Springs vs. Quinter
G: Quinter vs. Dighton
At Hill City
B: Osborne vs. Stockton
G: Thunder Ridge vs. Osborne
At Rexford (Golden Plains)
B: Northern Valley vs. St. Francis
G: Golden Plains vs. Atwood
At Sylvan-Lucas
B: Central Plains vs. Sylvan-Lucas
G: Central Plains vs. Otis-Bison
At Coldwater (South Central)
B: South Central vs. Attica
G: South Central vs. Cunningham
At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)
B: Macksville vs. Hodgeman County
G: Spearville vs. Ingalls
At Little River
B: St. John vs. Little River
G: Hutchinson Central Christian vs. Pretty Prairie
At Montezuma (South Gray)
B: South Gray vs. Minneola
G: South Gray vs. Minneola
Late results Thursday
GIRLS
At Argonia
Argonia 48, Norwich 43
Caldwell 40, South Haven 37
At Chetopa
St. Paul 60, Cedar Vale-Dexter 28
Sedan 38, Chetopa 36
At Moundridge
Chase County 53, Flinthills 44
Berean Academy 45, Moundridge 44
At Olpe
Olpe 69, Southern Coffey 24
Waverly 57, Hartford 45
At Lebo
Rural Vista 63, Lebo 25
Burlingame 51, Centre 48
At Onaga
Centralia 56, Valley Falls 48
Doniphan West 53, Troy 23
At Solomon
Beloit-St. John's 42, Solomon 23
Southern Cloud 43, Lincoln 37
At Washington County
Frankfort 65, Blue Valley-Randolph 47
Hanover 54, Clifton-Clyde 14
At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)
Quinter 45, Weskan 39
Dighton 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 37
At Hill City
Thunder Ridge 64, Stockton 37
Osborne 37, Lakeside 35
At Rexford (Golden Plains)
Golden Plains 53, Cheylin 23
Atwood 56, St. Francis 46
At Sylvan-Lucas
Central Plains 91, Victoria 31
Otis-Bison 54, Sylvan-Lucas 33
At Coldwater (South Central)
South Central 56, Attica 33
Cunningham 46, Bucklin 34
At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)
Spearville 42, Hodgeman County 34
Ingalls 59, Kinsley 46
At Little River
Hutchinson Central Christian 41, St. John 32
Pretty Prairie 51, Little River 44
At Montezuma (South Gray)
South Gray 73, Moscow 15
Minneola 68, Satanta 47