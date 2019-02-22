Circle senior Corbin Ingrim signed his letter of intent on Tuesday, and will continue his football career at Fort Hays State University.

Ingrim racked up 262 total tackles during his high school career and earned many awards while with the T-Birds. Ingrim served as a team captain as a junior and senior. During his last two seasons, he was voted the team’s defensive MVP twice. As a senior, he was also voted as the team’s offensive MVP. Ingrim was also selected as one of the top 100 seniors in the state by Sports in Kansas

While at Fort Hays State, Ingrim plans to study sport management.