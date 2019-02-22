The high school basketball regular season has officially come to an end. Postseason tournaments will begin next week for every classification except for 1A, who began regional tournaments this week.

Boys

Andover (11-8) and Andover Central (17-2) are both in the same 5A sub-state tournament, and will both play their first-round games on Thursday, Feb. 28. Central will host the winner of Great Bend vs Goddard. Andover will travel to Maize South (14-5).

Augusta (13-6) will compete in the 4A sub-state along with Abilene (16-3), Buhler (6-13), and Clearwater (8-11). The Orioles defeated all three of these opponents during the regular season. Augusta will host the first-round game against Clearwater on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The sub-state championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.

El Dorado (6-13) will host a play-in game on Monday, Feb. 25 against Winfield (1-17). If they advance, the Wildcats would take on Andale (16-2) on the road on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Circle closed the season with five wins in their final six games and finished with a record of 11-8. The T-Birds will host Ulysses (9-10) on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. In the next round, the T-Birds would likely face Trinity Academy (18-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Douglass (7-12) is the No. 5 seed at the 3A sub-state hosted by Eureka. The Bulldogs will travel to Osage City (10-9) in the first round on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

Bluestem (7-11) is the No. 4 seed at their 2A sub-state, and will host No. 5 Garden Plain (7-12) on Monday at 7 p.m.

Flinthills (7-14) was the No. 6 seed in their 1A regional tournament, and fell to Moundridge on Tuesday by a score of 81-55 to end their season.

Girls

Andover (8-11) will travel to McPherson (18-1) to take on the defending 4A-I state champions in the first round of sub-state on Wednesday, Feb. 27

Andover Central (12-7) will host Salina Central (10-9) in the first round on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Augusta (11-8) will go on the road for their first-round game agains Rose Hill (12-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

El Dorado (1-18) will travel to Chapman (6-14) for a play-in game on Tuesday. The winner will advance to play Nickerson (16-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Circle (15-4) will host Topeka-Hayden (6-13) on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The winner will advance to play either Pratt or Andale in the sub-state championship game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Douglass (6-13) is the No. 5 seed at their sub-state and will travel to Erie (7-11) on Monday at 6 p.m.

Bluestem (13-5) is the No. 3 seed and will host Medicine Lodge (9-10) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Flinthills (10-9) defeated Elyria Christian at home in the first round of their regional tournament by a score of 50-24. The Mustangs will take on Chase County (16-2) in the next round on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

For more information and full brackets, visit KSHSAA.org