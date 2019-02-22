Friday

Feb 22, 2019 at 12:27 AM Feb 22, 2019 at 12:27 AM


CLASS 1A REGIONALS

Results Thursday

GIRLS

At Argonia

Argonia 48, Norwich 43

Caldwell 40, South Haven 37

At Chetopa

St. Paul 60, Cedar Vale-Dexter 28

Sedan 38, Chetopa 36

At Moundridge

Chase County 53, Flinthills 44

Berean Academy 45, Moundridge 44

At Olpe

Olpe 69, Southern Coffey 24

Waverly 57, Hartford 45

At Lebo

Rural Vista 63, Lebo 25

Burlingame 51, Centre 48

At Onaga

Centralia 56, Valley Falls 48

Doniphan West 53, Troy 23

At Solomon

Beloit-St. John's 42, Solomon 23

Southern Cloud 43, Lincoln 37

At Washington County

Frankfort 65, Blue Valley-Randolph 47

Hanover 54, Clifton-Clyde 14

At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)

Quinter 45, Weskan 39

Dighton 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 37

At Hill City

Thunder Ridge 64, Stockton 37

Osborne 37, Lakeside 35

At Rexford (Golden Plains)

Golden Plains 53, Cheylin 23

Atwood 56, St. Francis 46

At Sylvan-Lucas

Central Plains 91, Victoria 31

Otis-Bison 54, Sylvan-Lucas 33

At Coldwater (South Central)

South Central 56, Attica 33

Cunningham 46, Bucklin 34

At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)

Spearville 42, Hodgeman County 34

Ingalls 59, Kinsley 46

At Little River

Hutchinson Central Christian 41, St. John 32

Pretty Prairie 51, Little River 44

At Montezuma (South Gray)

South Gray 73, Moscow 15

Minneola 68, Satanta 47

 

Games Friday

BOYS

At Argonia

Caldwell vs. Norwich

Udall vs. Wichita Classical

At Chetopa

Cedar Vale-Dexter vs. Central-Burden

Sedan vs. St. Paul

At Moundridge

Berean Academy vs. Chase County

Elyria Christian vs. Moundridge

At Olpe

Olpe vs. Southern Coffey

Waverly vs. Madison

At Lebo

Burlingame vs. Centre

Rural Vista vs. Lebo

At Onaga

Valley Falls vs. Wetmore

Centralia vs. Axtell

At Solomon

Beloit-St. John's vs. Solomon

Southern Cloud vs. Rock Hills

At Washington County

Hanover vs. Clifton-Clyde

Washington County vs. Blue Valley-Randolph

At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)

Sharon Springs vs. Tribune

Dighton vs. Quinter

At Hill City

Osborne vs. Logan

Lakeside vs. Stockton

At Rexford (Golden Plains)

Northern Valley vs. Atwood

St. Francis vs. Triplains-Brewster

At Sylvan-Lucas

Central Plains vs. Victoria

Sylvan-Lucas vs. Wilson

At Coldwater (South Central)

South Central vs. Kiowa County

Attica vs. Ashland

At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)

Macksville vs. Deerfield

Hodgeman County vs. Pawnee Heights

At Little River

St. John vs. Hutchinson Central Christian

Little River vs. Stafford

At Montezuma (South Gray)

South Gray vs. Fowler

Minneola vs. Moscow

 

Late results Wednesday

Boys

At Argonia

Norwich 51, South Haven 46

Udall 48, Oxford 44

Wichita Classical 46, Argonia 25

At Chetopa

Central-Burden 33, Chetopa 32

At Moundridge

Chase County 58, Burrton 56

Elyria Christian 53, Peabody 25

At Sylvan-Lucas

Wilson 58, LaCrosse 49

At Coldwater (South Central)

Kiowa County 66, South Barber 39

Attica 84, Cunningham 22

At Little River

Hutchinson Central Christian 63, Pretty Prairie 42

Stafford 52, Chase 29

 