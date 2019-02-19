The Augusta wrestling team travelled to Chanute for their 4A regional tournament last weekend. The Orioles placed sixth with a team score of 75 and four athletes qualified for the state tournament next weekend in Salina.

Collin Jackson (113) lost his first match of the tournament, but rallied with four straight wins to finish third and earn a trip to state. In the championship match, Jackson was able to avenge his first-round loss.

Gabe Fox (120) also finished third for the Orioles. Fox defeated William Gomez by fall (2:26) in the third-place match. Last year, Fox placed fifth at state.

Jaden Laing (126) finished runner-up in his bracket. Laing won his first two matches before losing to Caedon Berkenmeier of Burlington in the finals.

Dominik Ketchum (170) was the third Oriole to finish in third place. Ketchum Cole Finey of Winfield 5-1 in the third place match.

The 4A state tournament will begin on Feb. 22 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.