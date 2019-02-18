The Augusta girls basketball team was able to escape with a 43-38 win over El Dorado at home on Friday night. Despite one of the Wildcats’ best performances of the season, the Orioles were able to knock down some crucial free throws and defeat the one-win Wildcats.

“Even though It was one that we wish we had won, we know we did a lot of good things here that we can carry on to Buhler on Tuesday, and whoever we see at sub-state,” said El Dorado head coach Jordan Crawford.

“You could see we’re fighting for fifty-fifty balls. We’re not playing on our heels. I like the physicality we played with. We’re always going to be the smaller team. We’re going to be out-sized, but you just have to make up for it with physicality.”

Both teams battled back and forth in the opening quarter, as neither team was able to build a lead of more than three points. The Orioles were unable to defend the drive for most of the first half, as the Wildcats continued to attack the basket. At the end of the first half, Augusta led 21-19.

In the second half, the Wildcats continued to force turnovers and dive for loose balls, which turned into points on the other end.

El Dorado put together a 6-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to take a 34-31 lead. Augusta senior Abbe Rhodes responded with a layup and a foul to tie the game at 36. With less than two minutes left, Augsuta senior Jayden Marlnee knocked down a pair of free throws to put the Orioles up 40-38. After the Wildcats failed to score on their next possession, they ran out of time and had to start fouling, and the Orioles were able to knock down enough free throws to pull out the victory at home.

Abbee Rhodes led the Orioles with 14. Jayden Marlnee was also in double figures with 12.

The Wildcats were led by sophomores Madi Michaelis and Bailey Camien with 13 points each.

Augusta improves to 11-7 and will travel to McPherson (17-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

El Dorado falls to 1-17 and will Host Buhler (4-12) on Tuesday.