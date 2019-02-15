El Dorado High School announced the hiring of Wes Bell as the head football coach on Tuesday. Bell will bring plenty of coaching experience with him, including 17 years of collegiate coaching. Bell spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Central Missouri. Before that, he spent nine years at Missouri Western University, two years at Minnesota State University-Moorhead, and a season each at Southwestern College and Emporia High School.

During his career, Bell coached 36 All-MIAA student-athletes and seven All-Americans. From 2009-12, Bell coached NFL veteran David Bass at Missouri Western. Bass played for five different teams from 2013-2018 and is currently a free agent.

A native of Melvern, KS, Bell played college football at Independence Community College, where he earned All-Conference honors as an offensive lineman. After his time at ICC, Bell transferred to Emporia State University, where he was a team captain.

“I’ve been coaching for so long, it’s put me in a good position. I think I can be a good influence on those kids and help those kids develop on and off the field,” said Bell.

The El Dorado football program has had five head coaches in the last decade, and has not produced a winning season in over 15 years.

“I’m not stressed about what’s happened in the past. I know there’s been a lot of turnover. That makes it hard on kids. I want to get there and teach these kids the process and what it takes. I want to teach them how to be better men and better players. The expectations will be different from me. As long as the kids and families buy into it, the winning will take care of itself.”

El Dorado Athletic Director Scott Vang believes Bell will bring positive change to the Wildcat football program.

“His personality, drive, and excitement will help push our athletes and our culture. As a former high school coach who worked with Coach Bell as he recruited my players, I am thrilled that our paths are crossing and that he is in a position to coach our football team and lead our young men,” said Vang.