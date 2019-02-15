The Garden City High School swimmers saw improvement on some of their times Friday at the 6A state meet in Topeka, but each of the four entries failed to qualify for Saturday’s final round.

The 400 freestyle relay team of seniors Will Keller, Nathaniel Hubbard and Aaron Schafer and sophomore Connor Cupp trimmed more than 7 seconds off their personal best time, placing 20th in the preliminary round in 3:39.27.

The top eight teams in Friday’s prelims qualified for Saturday’s finals, while the next eight finishers qualify for the consolation finals.

The 200 medley relay team of Cupp, Schafer, Keller and Hubbard posted a time of 1:48.67, .72 of a second faster than their best time, to finish 20th.

In the 100 butterfly, Cupp posted a time of 57.59 seconds and finished 20th.

Keller, Jacob Partin, Cupp and Schafer teamed up in the 200 freestyle relay and posted a time of 1:38.24 in placing 21st.