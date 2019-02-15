Andover Central has a new head football coach for the first time since the football program began in 2002. Derek Tuttle has been named the head football coach at Andover Central High School and will replace Tom Audley, who was the first head coach in program history. Tuttle has worked with Audley as an assistant coach for all 17 seasons of Jaguar football.

With Tuttle as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, the Jaguars have reached the postseason 16 times. During that time, Tuttle has coached six offensive lineman that went on to be selected in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. In 2015, the Jaguars reached the 4A-I state championship game, but lost to Bishop Miege.

Tuttle is from Grinnell, KS and played college football at Bethany College for two years before transferring to Kansas State to serve on the video staff during Bill Snyder’s first tenure.

“I’m very humbled and grateful for this opportunity,” said Tuttle in a news release.

“I’m thankful for those who supported me during the process, especially my wife and kids and all the great men I’ve been fortunate to coach with in the past and present. Exciting things are on the horizon for Jaguar football, as we are taking this opportunity to evaluate everything we do to improve it. I told the players in a very short meeting that everyone matters—every single one of them. We’re going to try to increase our numbers, improve our program in every facet possible, and increase our focus on developing the core values of the student-athletes so that they are successful on and off the field.”