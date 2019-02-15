"We're still here!"

Cameron Stanley shouted the message to anyone who was listening after Seaman won its preliminary heat in the 200-yard individual medley relay at Friday's Class 5-1A state swim meet.

The Vikings didn't quite start the meet off with the same bang as they did a year ago when the relay set a state-meet record to set the tone for a dominating weekend that produced the city's first-ever team state swimming champion. But the heat win and drop in time that produced it also sent a message to the rest of the 5-1A field that the Vikings may have graduated some top-notch talent, but plenty was still around to make Seaman a factor again this year.

"That was very important," Stanley said of the relay's start. "We were coming in here not really knowing just how good we were going to do this year. After that race, it was like, 'We're still here. We're still competition. We're still a threat.' "

With the medley relay getting things started off in a big way, Seaman enjoyed a solid day during Friday's prelims. The Vikings advanced nine entries to Saturday's championship finals and though they may not have the depth to challenge the likes of Miege for the state title, they positioned themselves for a second straight state trophy.

Seaman went into the opening relay seeded fifth, but quickly showed it wasn't that far off of last year's record-setting squad. The foursome of Stanley, Noah Florence, James Saddler and Devin Appelhanz turned in a 1:38.21 to knock more than four seconds off their seed time, with Sadler overtaking Wichita Heights on his butterfly leg and Appelhanz bringing it home.

The Vikings finished only behind Miege in qualifying, with the Stags — the defending champions in the event — obliterating the Vikings' meet record from a year ago by more than a second and a half with a 1:35.02.

From there, Seaman just rode the momentum to big time cuts and solid positions for Saturday's finals.

Joshua Florence wasn't on the opening relay, but kept the momentum going none the less, qualifying second in the 200 freestyle. A runner-up finisher in the event a year ago to departed teammate and record-setter Zeke Metz, Florence won his heat comfortably with a time of 1:45.73.

The time was a four-second drop off his seed time, and Florence felt he had plenty left to give top qualifier Hunter Rey, of Maize South, who posted a 1:44.71, a run for the title on Saturday.

"I have a good feeling about the 200 free," he said. "I have a lot left in that race. I kind of coasted the last 50. I feel like a 1:43 will win it and I feel like I have that in me right now."

Florence also qualified second in the 500 freestyle, an event he also finished second to Metz in a year ago, posting a 4:46.58, which was an 11-second drop off his seed time. St. James Academy's Harry Tjaden was the top qualifier in 4:43.65.

Stanley turned in big time drops in his individual events, cutting more than three seconds off his season-best in the 200 individual medley and nearly two seconds in the 100 backstroke.

He qualified second in the 200 IM in 1:59.29 and third in the backstroke in 53.64, but knows challenging for a title on Saturday will be a serious test. Standing in the way of both titles is the odds-on favorite for swimmer of the meet, Wichita Trinity's Ben Patton, who broke state-meet records in both events on Friday.

Patton wiped Newton's David Winter off the record books in each, turning in a 1:48.80 in the 200 IM to break Winter's mark of 1:49.50. In the 100 back, Patton swam a 49.36 to top Winter's mark of 50.28.

"Ben's a good friend and we've always been on good terms," Stanley said. 'He's just fast. It makes me faster and hopefully tomorrow we can get 1-2. It felt pretty good today and I think I have a lot left for tomorrow."

Stanley and Florence teamed with Appelhanz and Noah Florence to qualify fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:18.64, a five-second drop. Noah Florence also qualified for two championship finals, posting the seventh-best time in the 500 free in 5:03.10 and qualifying fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.19.

Seaman also got a finals berth from the 200 freestyle relay team of Sadler, Josh Florence, Zach Bloom and Tristan Hahn, who qualified fifth in 1:30.80.

"We're really doing well," Josh Florence said. "We're angling for top three, and I think that's definitely achievable at this point."

Sadler and Appelhanz both got consolation swims in the 50 freestyle, with Sadler 14th in 22.49 and Appelhanz 16th in 22.66. Both also added second swims in their other events with Appelhanz 10th in the 100 free in 50.29 and Sadler 13th in the 100 butterfly in 56.27.

Doug Wyer also added a consolation swim for the Vikings, qualifying 14th in the 100 backstroke in 58.37. In diving, Hahn is 15th after the semifinals.

Clay Center's Brandon Spielman just missed making the championship finals in the 100 freestyle, finishing ninth in 50.20, just .06 away from the finals. He also qualified for consolation finals in the 50 freestyle (11th, 22.17).