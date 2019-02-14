The Augusta boys basketball team won their sixth straight game on Tuesday night as the Orioles defeated Circle on the road win by a score of 68-57. With the victory, the Orioles avenged a one-point home loss to the T-Birds back on December 11. Entering Tuesday night, the T-Birds had won their last four games.

Augusta came ready to play. Junior forward Zach Davidson won the opening tip-off and scored the first three points of the game. After scoring the first point of the game at the free throw line, Davidson collected a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast, firing up his teammates with an emphatic dunk.

Late in the first quarter, Circle went on a 9-0 run to take a three-point lead, but Augusta junior Jarin Jackson drilled a three with 30 seconds left to tie the game at 13.

Seven different Orioles scored in the second quarter, as the Orioles jumped out to an eight-point lead right before halftime.

Circle quickly rallied to tie the game in the third quarter. The T-Birds opened the second half on an 11-3 run, led by six free throws from senior Jude Warren.

Both teams continued to trade baskets, but Jarin Jackson gave the Orioles some breathing room with a three at the end of the third quarter to give Augusta a 49-42 lead.

Circle fought back and came within one point of tying the game early in the fourth quarter, but Augusta continued to knock down big shots and managed to do make enough free throws to hold off the T-Birds.

Augusta junior Jaren Jackson knocked down six threes and finished with a game-high 27 points. Zac Burton added 14 points for the Orioles. Ely Wilcox and Zach Davidson each scored 8.

Jude Warren led the T-Birds with 26 points, 10 of which were in the fourth quarter. Matt Hromek was also in double figures with 11 points.

Augusta improves to 13-4 with the win and will host El Dorado (5-13) on Friday, Feb. 15.

Circle is now 9-8 and will host McPherson (13-4) on Friday.