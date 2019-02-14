The Circle girls basketball team improved to 14-3 on the season after grinding out a 36-28 victory over Augusta at home on Tuesday night. The two teams have met three times this season and each time the T-Birds have come out on top.

Circle scored exactly 36 points against the Orioles for the second time this season, as the T-Birds took the first matchup between the two teams back on Dec. 11 by a score of 36-24. Circle also defeated Augusta at a neutral site by a score of 42-27 in El Dorado on Jan. 26.

Both teams failed to score a field goal in the first four minutes of the game. Augusta senior Abbee Rhodes scored the first point of the game at the free throw line, and Kourtney Divine nailed a three to give the Orioles an early 4-0 lead. The T-Birds closed the quarter on a 5-0 run, but both teams continued to struggle to get good looks at the basket. Both teams combined for just nine first-quarter points and after one quarter, Circle led 5-4.

Abbee Rhodes scored two quick baskets to put Augusta up 8-5, but Circle closed the half on an 11-2 run. Mallory Cowman scored six straight points for the T-Birds and Kelsie Kelly knocked down a three at the buzzer to put Circle up by a score of 16-10.

In the third quarter, the T-Birds had several chances to go up by double digits, but struggled at the free throw line. However, Circle was still able to hold on to their lead. Despite going four-for-eight from the free throw line in the third quarter, the T-Birds outscored Augusta 9-8 and led 25-18 heading into the fourth quarter.

Abbee Rhodes scored six straight points in the fourth quarter to bring the Orioles within five points, but Circle was able to knock down enough free throws in the closing minutes to hold off the Orioles and secure the season sweep.

Kelsie Kelly led the T-Birds with 11 points. Mallory Cowman finished with 8, and Alyson Potter added 7.

Augusta was led by Abbee Rhodes, who finished with 11 points. Kourtney Divine added 8.

The T-Birds will host McPherson (16-1) on Friday, Feb. 15. McPherson is the only AVCTL-III team that has beaten the T-Birds this season. On January 7, the Bullpups defeated Circle by a score of 37-30.

Augusta will host El Dorado (1-17) on Friday.