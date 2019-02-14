The Butler women moved closer yet to a Jayhawk East Conference championship with a 91-69 win over Neosho on Wednesday night at the Power Plant.

Butler trailed at the end of the first quarter and at halftime, but outscored the Panthers 58-33 in the second half to roll to the win.

The Grizzlies improve to 24-3 on the season and 15-3 in the Jayhawk Conference. Butler is two games ahead of second-place Cowley with two games to go. The two teams will meet a week from tonight in Arkansas City.

Against Neosho, Butler trailed by as many as four points in the first quarter and was down 19-17 at the end of the period.

The Grizzlies surged in the second quarter, going on a 6-0 run to take a 28-22 lead after Kyla Callins made a layup with 6:23 left in the half. Neosho would regain the lead at 31-30 with 1:31 to play and led 36-33 at the half.

Butler would come out of the locker room and score the first 11 points of the third quarter, highlighted by Crist'On Waters hitting a 3-pointer that made it a 44-36 game with 8:13 left in the quarter.

Butler outscored Neosho 31-17 in the third quarter and 27-16 in the final quarter. The Grizzlies led by as many as 26 on their way to the win.

Butler had balanced scoring in the win, with five players in double figures. Jalise Smallwood led Butler with 17, while Camille Downs had 16, Kyla Callins had 15 and Criste'On Waters and Awreona Ransom had 10 points apiece. Callins had 10 rebounds and Waters had 11, giving both players double-doubles, while Callins also had five assists and four steals.