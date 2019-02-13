LAWRENCE — A trial date has been set for Kansas football standout Anthony “Pooka” Williams.

Williams, who is charged with domestic battery, appeared Wednesday morning in Douglas County District Court, where Judge James T. George set 9 a.m. June 3 as the running back’s first appearance before a jury at trial. Williams, 19, is accused of punching an 18-year-old female KU student in the stomach during an argument on Dec. 5.

Granted diversion at a Jan. 9 court appearance, Williams has been unable to agree to terms with the D.A.’s office on that contract. Williams’ attorney, Hatem B. Chahine, told The Topeka Capital-Journal on Wednesday afternoon that his client will continue to negotiate the terms of the diversion, with a status hearing set for 4 p.m. May 30.

If Williams accepts the terms of the diversion agreement before that date, the subsequent trial will be canceled and the criminal charges dropped.

Williams was intimately involved with his accuser, who alleged in a Dec. 6 interview with KU police that the New Orleans native punched her in the stomach and grabbed at her throat during an argument at Stouffer Place Apartments, a student housing facility on campus. The accuser showed the reporting officer bruises on her arms and sides and text messages where Williams admitted to punching her in the arms.

KU police then interviewed Williams, who acknowledged pushing the woman after he said he saw her in a room with other men. Williams was then arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, and the next day, he entered a not guilty plea and was released on a signature bond.

First-year KU coach Les Miles suspended Williams from all team-related activities pending further investigation following the alleged incident.

Williams, the reigning Big 12 offensive freshman of the year, rushed for 1,125 yards and accounted for 10 total touchdowns last season.