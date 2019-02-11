El Dorado senior Cody Wittenberg signed his letter of intent with Southwestern College and will join the Moundbuilders football program in the fall. Wittenberg spent the last two years as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback, and played wide receiver before that.

“He’s very versatile,” said El Dorado head coach Bill Shaw.

“He can play quarterback, he can play wide receiver, he can play defensive back, so I think coach [Brad] Griffin is going to have a lot of different ways he can get him on the field.”

Wittenberg was selected to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl as a wide receiver back in January. Wittenberg said that he was unsure of what position he would play at the collegiate level, but made it clear that he wanted to help the team any way he could.