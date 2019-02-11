With the postseason rapidly approaching, the Circle boys basketball team is playing some of it’s best basketball of the season. The T-Birds have now won four straight since their midseason tournament and are now 8-7 after defeating El Dorado by a score of 56-48 on the road on Friday night.

“This time of year, it’s a thin difference between winning and losing,” said Circle head coach Bo Horyna.

“It comes down to two plays here or there throughout the game, and we were lucky enough to end up finishing the plays that we needed.”

Both sides traded baskets throughout the first half, as neither team could build a lead of more than four points.

Circle sophomore Gunner Hutson scored eight first-quarter points, thanks to several dimes from his senior teammate Jude Warren. El Dorado sophomore Zach Wittenberg knocked down a three in the corner to end the first quarter, but Circle hung on to a 15-14 lead.

El Dorado senior Adam Haines caught fire in the second quarter and nailed three straight threes. At the end of the first half, El Dorado led 27-26.

Haines knocked down two more threes in the third quarter as both teams scored 13 points in the third quarter, and El Dorado led 40-39 going into the final quarter.

Circle took a three-point lead with one minute left in the game thanks to a floater by Matt Hromek. The T-Birds outscored El Dorado 5-0 in the final minute to secure the 56-48 victory against their rivals.

Circle Sophomore Gunner Hutson finished with a game-high 18 points and was five-for-six from the free throw line. Jude Warren was also in double figures with 15 points.

El Dorado senior Adam Haines led the Wildcats with 17 points, and finished with five threes. Jarin Koehler added 13, and Cameron Clausing was also in double figures with 10.

“I thought our guys stepped up and played really well tonight,” said Horyna.

“We’ve been playing pretty well here lately. This is our fourth [win] in a row. Our defense stepped up late. Ben Chaplin took two charges late that were huge.”

The Thunderbirds now have a winning record at 8-7 and will host 4A No. 9 Augusta on Tuesday, Feb. 12. The Orioles are 12-4 and have won five straight. Circle won the first matchup between the two teams at Augusta High School by a score of 52-51 back in early December.

El Dorado falls to 4-13 and will travel to Winfield (2-15) on Tuesday.