Circle outscored El Dorado 16-2 in the fourth quarter to secure a 50-21 victory over the Wildcats on Friday night at El Dorado High School.

During the first quarter, both teams struggled to shoot the ball. El Dorado missed their first eight field goal attempts, but Circle also suffered from a slow start as the T-Birds led 6-0 midway through the first quarter. El Dorado failed to score a field goal in the opening quarter, but went five-for-six from the free throw line. After one quarter, the T-Birds led 14-5.

The El Dorado defense stepped up in the second quarter and held the T-Birds to just one basket in the first four minutes of the second quarter. Circle still managed to outscore El Dorado 9-7 in the second quarter and went into the locker room with a 23-12 lead.

“I give a ton of credit to Coach Crawford and the El Dorado girls,” said Circle head coach Bryan Henry.

“They came out and flat-out wanted it more than we did in the first half. I felt like we did a good job of regrouping and matching their intensity during the second half.”

In the second half, Circle got back to playing their brand of basketball and began to look like one of the better teams in 4A.

El Dorado sophomore Madi Michaelis knocked down a three early in the third quarter, but Circle responded by finishing the quarter on an 11-4 run.

Circle put the game away in the fourth quarter. T-Bird junior Mallory Cowman scored the first five points of the quarter. The only points the T-Birds gave up were two free throws by Mallory Parsons early in the fourth quarter, as Circle would score the final 16 points of the game and cruise to a 50-21 victory.

Alyson Potter led the T-Birds with 16 points. Mallory Cowman added 11.

El Dorado was led by Bailey Camien with 9 points.

“Our perimeter game was off a bit tonight, but I really Iiked how we were able to attack inside at the rim,” said Henry.

“Alyson [Potter] played a great all-around game for us tonight. Mallory [Cowman] and Jordan [Hammer] ran the floor and got some inside looks for us. Kelsie [Kelly], despite foul trouble, attacked off the dribble well for us tonight. Even though she didn’t score tonight I thought Carissa [Beck] defended very well for us and didn’t force anything. We pride ourselves on defending and we contested pretty much all of their shot attempts.”

El Dorado falls to 1-16 on the season, and will travel to Winfield (10-5) on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Circle is now 13-3 and will host Augusta (10-6) on Tuesday.