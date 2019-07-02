In just over seven months, the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District raised about $900,000 for the building of one of its key projects: Redbud Park.

The park, at the corner of N. Kansas Avenue and N.E. Gordon Street, is a little over a half-acre in size and has plans to be a central communal gathering space filled with art and music.

“In all candor we’ve been very lucky,” NOTO Arts and Entertainment executive director Thomas Underwood said. “We’ve been in the right place at the right time with the right message, and I think in part there’s a confluence of things going on that have helped the support for the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District and our capital campaign.”

That’s not to say there hasn’t been years of planning, community-building and dedication that have led to this point. Underwood said he is grateful for the public’s gratitude toward him, but is modest in saying he is only a team member of a very driven force committed to seeing the district grow.

Redbud Park’s groundbreaking took place May 14. The district is working with Senne Company Inc. and Falk Architects Inc. on an aggressive timeline, Underwood said, and is hoping to have a ribbon cutting in September or October.

“We want to push it forward, we really do,” Underwood said. “We’re excited to work with local companies who believe in our project and want to see Redbud Park in North Topeka."

Bryan Falk, the lead architect on the project, said the park will utilize a lot of its existing features. The 1,800-square-foot shed will be repurposed with an indoor stage, event space, reception area, bathrooms and a kitchenette, with a spiral staircase leading up to a mezzanine.

Outside the large concrete ramp will be converted into a gazebo and pergola, landscaped and decorated with statues and other art, which Falk and Underwood said hopes to be on a rotating schedule to showcase various artists. The gazebo will act as a stage as well, with elevated seating and grassy areas for the public to enjoy.

“We’re imagining during a First Friday or any other time there will be a lot of action happening around NOTO,” Falk said. “The stage will have a local musician and a place for people to relax and enjoy a show and mingle.”

Clarie’s Corner will be a dedication within the park, with benches, a commemorative piece honoring the late Claire Swogger and redbud trees. Claire and her husband, Glenn, created the Redbud Foundation, which focuses on arts, culture and the humanities. They were instrumental in the creation of the arts center, Falk said.

The Swoggers donated the land for the park. Other major funding was provided by the Joint Economic Development Organization, Kaw Valley Bank and other significant private donors.

“Kaw Valley Bank has almost 150 years of history in North Topeka. So, anytime we have the opportunity to support something that we view as a benefit to North Topeka communities, we try to do just that,” said Craig Heideman, president and CEO of Kaw Valley Bank. “In addition, the bank has a significant connection to the Swogger family and The Redbud Foundation. The park and the NOTO Arts District are just down the street from the main bank, so we consider the businesses in NOTO our neighbors.”

While the park’s construction funding is complete, Underwood said there’s still much to be done. The capital campaign has a goal of $2.1 million, and will need those funds for district improvements, operating the park on a long-term basis and supplying art for the park.

“We have faith in the community, we have faith in the individuals, small businesses, large businesses, and we feel like we’re going to get the ongoing support to continue enhancing the district,” Underwood said.

To donate to the capital campaign or for more information about the district, visit explorenoto.org.