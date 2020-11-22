True good news has been difficult to come by throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been times when the news was less bad, perhaps, or times when cautious optimism seemed appropriate. But actual, real, jump-up-and-down positive reports? Scarce.

Until the past couple weeks.

Pfizer and Moderna have announced that their coronavirus vaccines not only work, but also are more than 90% effective at preventing the illness. After filing for expedited approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the companies could start distributing their vaccines to high-risk populations by the end of the year.

Others throughout the country could see the vaccines become available by the spring or early summer, raising the tantalizing possibility that the worst of this pandemic could be behind us by the middle of 2021. That’s simply amazing.

Yes, there are challenges. Both the Pfizer and Moderna shots use new technology and must be stored at extremely cold temperatures. Both will require those getting vaccinated to receive two injections, several weeks apart. The states must step up to distribute the vaccines quickly and efficiently, and the general public must understand the importance of widespread inoculation. Vaccines are most effective when the most people possible take them.

But these seem like small obstacles compared with the barriers created by the virus itself.

More help is on the way, too. Other vaccines are far along in development, including some with less rigorous storage requirements. If they are anywhere near the effectiveness of the two already announced, we could knock down coronavirus even more quickly.

We must understand as well what a breakthrough this is scientifically. Vaccine development usually takes many years, and the failure rate is high. Drugmakers aren’t usually eager to invest in the field, which has rigorous safety standards (and rightly so). But the urgency of the moment prompted action, as well as unprecedented investment from the federal government. We should all be proud of these results.

The celebrations should wait just a bit longer, however. We have to make it through the latest surge of illnesses and the holiday season. These next few weeks and months will offer challenge after challenge.

The promise of these vaccines should focus us and bring us hope. We now know that effective preventative measures are on the way. Congratulations to all involved.