Although there has been no evidence of massive voter fraud in the recent election, there must be some as Trump has said there was. He is known for his truthfulness, and I am sure the "stop the steal" bunch has firsthand knowledge, too.

A fraud in a similar vein has also occurred. KU has won every football game this year decisively. Obviously there has been a conspiracy of scorekeepers who have dastardly reversed the scores on every game. We should demand the Fox news commentators to take up the cause.

Maybe we can even convince our Valiant Senators who have yet so far given nothing to the voter fraud conspiracy except an approving nod.

C.A. Keel, Harveyville