I guess Trump and his echo Roger Marshall were perhaps wrong last spring about the miracle COVID cure hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19 was going away.

They however seem to be right about turning the corner on COVID. Except it is like running a stop sign making a left turn off a gravel road to a busy highway with fast-moving semis coming both from the right and left.

Others perhaps were also wrong that we weren’t going to hear about COVID after the election. Wish they had been right.

James Talley, Milford