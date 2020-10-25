Is it possible that as we age, we have the opportunity to move from outer strength to a more profound and resilient inner strength? Inner strength is gained through experience and challenges, and in the long run, it will outlast outer strength.

As youth, we focus on being strong physically and mentally. Our attention is on developing the capacity to accomplish tasks and goals.

Education and athletics depend on outer strength, but as life becomes more challenging, we have to develop additional skills to help us overcome life’s obstacles. I think of it as a characteristic of Elders, but young children that face life-threatening illnesses often build extraordinary resilience and fortitude at a very young age.

It may be partially due to their innocence and naivete, but the treatments and suffering they endure would devastate many adults.

You can see inner strength in those who embody it. They are typically not physically powerful; as a matter of fact, they more likely are frail looking. They do not have a fierce countenance; instead, they have a kind and gentle expression.

Of course, inner strength comes in all shapes and sizes, but it is not difficult to identify, and those who have it radiate that confidence to others.

The longer we live, the more opportunities there are to develop resilience and grit. We are fortunate to make it through life with just a few setbacks, but aging itself becomes a challenge.

Long after our physical and mental prowess has diminished, we have a new resource to call on. It is one of the gifts of aging. Inner strength is resilience, integrity, faith, perseverance and tenacity.

It is the commitment to carry on when things aren’t going your way. It’s about receiving what life’s challenges teach us, letting that transform who we are, carrying on with a different way of approaching things and a different focus in life.

