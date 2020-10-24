Do Kansans really believe that Barbara Bollier, if elected, will be a Lone Ranger, U.S. senator and buck the ultra-liberal Democrat leadership of her party back in D.C.? She claims to be a "moderate," but she did not vote like one when she was a Republican in the Kansas Senate.

She got elected as a Republican, but after voting with the Democrats over 90% of the time, she switched parties, showing her true colors. She is pro-abortion, and the N.R.A. gives her an "F" rating, and if you appreciate POTUS Trump's conservative judicial, court appointments, you will not want to vote for Barbara Bollier.

I promise you that she will side with Senator Leader, Chuck Schumer to block those nominees in the effort to make the U.S. judiciary another voting/legislative arm of the Democrat Party, should the Republicans lose the U.S. Senate. Also, no more Amy Coney Barrett-type, U.S. Supreme Court nominees will ever be confirmed if that happens.

As a U. S. House representative, Roger Marshall has voted with POTUS Trump 98% of the time. if you appreciate the Trump policies, please remember that when you go to cast your ballot.

Carolyn Simms, Republic