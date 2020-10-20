Tuesday

Oct 20, 2020 at 1:16 PM


Definition of a braindead-stupid voter. Someone who asks:


• Please, Mr. President, raise my taxes, so you can give free everything to illegals.


• Please remove border protection so illegals, drugs and terrorists can come and go freely.


• Please create sanctuary cities, so terrorists and illegals can sleep at night.


• Please defund the military and police.


• Please take away legal firearms, so only terrorists and criminals have them.


• Please defund Social Security and Medicare, so you can provide free medical to illegals.


• Please defund the highway and infrastructure program. Who needs to go anyplace?


• Please give my tax dollars to foreign countries that do not even like the USA.


Word on the street is this type of a voter would even vote for a socialist donkey or a dromedary.


I am a registered Democrat who will be voting for President Donald Trump.


Val Schmitz, Seneca