Definition of a braindead-stupid voter. Someone who asks:

• Please, Mr. President, raise my taxes, so you can give free everything to illegals.

• Please remove border protection so illegals, drugs and terrorists can come and go freely.

• Please create sanctuary cities, so terrorists and illegals can sleep at night.

• Please defund the military and police.

• Please take away legal firearms, so only terrorists and criminals have them.

• Please defund Social Security and Medicare, so you can provide free medical to illegals.

• Please defund the highway and infrastructure program. Who needs to go anyplace?

• Please give my tax dollars to foreign countries that do not even like the USA.

Word on the street is this type of a voter would even vote for a socialist donkey or a dromedary.

I am a registered Democrat who will be voting for President Donald Trump.

Val Schmitz, Seneca