So Mr. Trump hasn’t paid much in taxes lately. That’s sad. Not because he’s not paid his fair share, but because he’s chosen to not be a part of our national work. He’s chosen to not help a single mother feed her child, he’s chosen to not help repair an old bridge, or find a cure for cancer or help disaster victims, or even to build a border wall. He’s chosen to not participate.

I was struck lately to hear British/Danish TV presenter, Sandi Toksvig, explain about high Danish taxes: "people are happy to pay their taxes because they have a nice life and they see it. … we all drive on the road, we all want kids to have a good education, I have no problem with paying my taxes. I think you get your money’s worth… I’m happy to pay."

Unfortunately, we in the U.S. have fallen into the same trap as Trump. We all want highways and young people educated, but are we willing to pay for it? We consider smart or astute those with the lawyers and loopholes who pay less than the poor.

I don’t want to see my tax money wasted, but we hear a lot about the budget numbers and very little about what those dollars buy us. I wish we heard more stories about those numbers. I can’t afford to pay much, but I will not resent paying it either. It’s one way I participate in all the good our country accomplishes.

Marti Wright, Rossville