Are you sure you want to chase socialism and believe that free education and free health is the route to take and vote accordingly in our upcoming election? There are some examples around the world (Russia, Laos, Venezuela) that merit further evaluation before casting one's vote for socialism. One country to compare with might be Norway.

Norway, with a population of 5.5 million, is one of the wealthiest countries in the world on the basis of GDP per capita. Norway is also one of the most heavily taxed countries in the world. It has a tax of 45% per GDP or twice as much as the U.S. Personal income tax can reach as much as 55%. Valued added taxes contribute an additional 25%. Norway also has a direct wealth tax.

It is said that the Norway tax system is based on the principal that everybody should pay tax according to their means and receive services according to their needs. If one likes big government, Norway is the controlling shareholder in eight of 10 employers in the country. Norway has created a system that puts everyone financially equal. Thus, everyone gets almost the same as everyone else.

Consequences then limit extra work or aspirations of achievement. There is no reason to work hard to get a promotion. As a net result, the work production slacks off and there is no reason for overtime.

The true path to prosperity is, and always will be, a system based on economic freedom that rewards hard work, creativity and achievement.

