Your editorial cartoon continues the lie that Trump will not condemn white supremacists. You are perpetuating the lies constantly being told putting yourself into the category of fake news. President Trump is on video and the record of condemning the KKK, David Duke and hate groups over and over.

It is a disservice to your readers to keep parroting the lies. Be honest and say up front that you are the mouth of the radical left rather than allow deliberate lies pass as truth. The news should side with truth and not assume that Trump support is a abhorrent position. When are you going to hold Biden to the same standard of racism? He has demonstrated it all his political career.

Roger Ringer, Medicine Lodge