Mother Nature has shown many of our friends and neighbors her full fury the past several weeks. Fires, floods, you name it. On top of that worldwide pandemic.

Meanwhile it’s just been kind of hazy here in the Sunflower State.

We’ve been very fortunate.

Down south people are facing extreme flooding and hurricane damage. Across the west coast wildfires have cost many nearly everything. Many Americans are now facing homelessness and uncertainty. They could use a helping hand.

Here in Kansas we can help. And we should. Find a cause you deem worthy and support it. There are many out there. We’ll recommend a few to get you started, but know there are plenty of others.

The American Red Cross is always a worthy cause. They’re also hosting blood drives around the state. If you’re looking to volunteer, they can help with that too. If not, perhaps a monetary donation is the best way you can help. The Red Cross does great work and are experts in disaster relief. They’d be a great fit and can use your support.

If you’re looking for a religious affiliated group to help perhaps consider supporting the Mennonite Central Committee. The MCC has a 100 year history of disaster relief work. Each year Kansans support the MCC through a sale that takes place on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Each year, relief sales raise more than $4.5 million dollars for MCC’s work around the world. When it comes to disaster mobilization, the Mennonites are also great humanitarians.

If you’re looking to make a direct impact in a specific area perhaps consider supporting the California Community Foundation or the Oregon Community Foundation. Both are top rated charities by Charity Navigator.

Harvesters and Feeding America help provide food for thousands of Americans.

Essentially what we’re saying is you have options. If you’re able to help, we think you should. Do your research, Google it, make a phone call, ask a friend, call your spiritual leader or a mentor, but once you’ve found your cause, support it.

When disasters like floods, fires and tornadoes have hit Kansas in the past our neighbors from across the country have risen to the call to help us out. Look no further than the Greensburg tornado or Starbuck fire for examples.

We need to return that favor. It’s what good neighbors do, and in our opinion, there are no better neighbors than Kansans.