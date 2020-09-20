Interesting how we talk about the age of children. The newborn becomes a 1-week-old; then, it goes to increments of weeks. Pretty soon, we change to months. There are definite expectations from a 3-month-old or a 6-month-old.

We are quick to celebrate each advancement with excitement and anticipation. At some point, usually at 2 years old, we start with 2 1/2, 3 1/2 and that goes on for several years. Usually, when kids arrive at school age, we drop the half.

When you are aging as a youth, it is important to revel in each small step to adulthood.

Certain rights of passage birthdays are celebrated with much enthusiasm. Sixteen is a special age for young people celebrating their coming of age and the end of childhood. Of course, 18 and 21 are hallmark birthdays for many reasons.

For the ensuing years leading up to middle age, birthdays become a non-event. Even though you may throw a party, the number of years is not the focus. Something happens at 40; the black balloons and flowers come out. Suddenly we are feeling awkward about our age. Some individuals lie about their age or refuse to share their true age.

Why is it that, in our culture, people quit celebrating age?

People may suffer from sexism or racism for reasons determined by birth, but ageism is an adult-onset syndrome. It appears that aging represents the loss of beauty, vitality, credibility and relevance, but that is absolutely not true. Aging is our greatest gift. It is not a loss but an opportunity for more of all the really important things in life.

Chip Conley, the founder of the Modern Elder Academy, shared a great story about celebrating age.

"I’ll never forget when I was giving a Modern Elder talk a year ago … a woman a little older than me brought her 94-year-old mother. We met outside before the talk and then they sat in the first row. When my talk was done and it was Q&A time, mother shot her hand up and I called on her and mentioned her age (which she’s proud of) to the audience.

She gingerly corrected me in front of everyone, ‘Chip, I’m 94 and a half! At my age, the half truly counts.’"

I agree the older you get, the more to celebrate.

