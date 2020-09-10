Four cities in Kansas have submitted proposals to be the future home of U.S. Space Command the headquarters of the newest branch of the military, the Space Force.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Titus Wu reported last week that those cities are Derby, Kansas City, Leavenworth and Wichita.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly seems to think the Sunflower State has a shot at it, too. She’s even directed her cabinet to use all the resources necessary to make make that selection a reality.

"Our strong teams of state and local economic development professionals have the tools available for the attraction, growth and retention of the U.S. Space Command headquarters," said the governor in a news release. "Kansas is the perfect place for this facility, and we are prepared to do the work to get it here."

We agree with the governor’s assessment. Kansas has a lot to offer this fledgling military force.

Kansas has a strong record of military service. We’re the state that produced Eisenhower. Our military bases — Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth and McConnell Air Force Base — are known for their strong support from the surronding communities.

Our state’s motto, "Ad Astra Per Aspera," which means "To the stars through difficulties," shows we can handle this.

President Trump and his administration should seriously consider building the headquarters on the Kansas prairie. There’s plenty of reasons why.

Wichita is known for its strong aviation industry ties. With McConnell already in town, perhaps the government could save some money building a new site by instead renovating or retrofitting the base. Think of something Joint Base Andrews or Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Wu reported Leavenworth city and county invested about $10 million in a shovel-ready business and technology park consisting of 80 acres. Leavenworth has strong community ties to the Army, but they’d welcome the Space Force just the same.

Kansas City and Derby would also be excellent options. Both are part of large metropolitan areas with strong infrastructures. Both have strong industrial presence in state.

These assets would allow the Space Force to essentially come into to a turn-key place and set up shop knowing they have a community ready to support them as needed.

Essentially what we’re saying is Kansans are leaders in the aerospace industry, we’re military friendly and familiar, and we’re ready for the challenge the Space Force will bring.

All we need is the Trump administration to sign on, then it’s "Ad Astra Per Aspera," friends.